UAE weather: Temperatures to hit 48°C next week as Al Ain braces for heavy rain

UAE temperatures are set to hit highs of 48°C next week with more dusty weather expected to sweep in and heavy rain on the way in Al Ain.
The National Centre of Meteorology forecasts the mercury will climb to 45°C in Abu Dhabi and 44°C in Dubai in its latest five-day bulletin, which runs from Sunday until Thursday.
The NCM said temperatures will peak at 48°C in remote areas of the Abu Dhabi desert and will reach 47°C in the town of Sweihan in Al Ain.
The Emirates has faced an unseasonably long summer this year, experiencing both its hottest April and May on record.
Temperatures also hit a sizzling 51.8°C on August 1 – surpassing the previous historic high of 51.4°C for the month from 2017.
More rain in Al Ain
Residents in the UAE's Garden City of Al Ain are braced for a fresh bout of wet weather after a number of recent downpours.
The weather centre said heavy rain is expected on both Sunday and Monday, although temperatures will remain in the mid-40s.
Videos shared by the NCM and Storm Centre, a social media channel that tracks the UAE's weather, in recent weeks have shown motorists navigating rain-lashed roads, downpours falling on the desert and leaden skies.
The rainfall, particularly in the eastern parts of the UAE such as Al Ain, are caused by a low-pressure system from the south-east bringing moisture-laden air from the Arabian Sea, a meteorologist from the NCM told The National last month.
Dusty conditions
The NCM said more dusty conditions are expected as winds reach speeds of up to 40kph during the week.
Authorities have repeatedly urged motorists to be vigilant during both wet and dusty weather, which can greatly hamper visibility on the roads.
