UAE weather: Temperatures to hit 49°C on Monday but more rain on the way

Rain is expected to fall in parts of the UAE on Monday into Tuesday, bringing the risk of potentially hazardous driving conditions.
While most of the country will continue to see hot and dry conditions, with temperatures climbing to highs of 43°C along coastal areas, it will reach 49°C at inner regions of Al Ain and southern Abu Dhabi.
It will be cloudy at times, with possible showers in Al Ain on Monday, and further clouds and more rain forecast inland on Tuesday.
Abu Dhabi authorities recently issued a reminder to motorists about driving in heavy rain, after unseasonal wet weather hit Al Dhafra and Al Ain.
The Abu Dhabi Media Office advised motorists to stick to modified speed limits, avoid valleys, carry first aid kits, and prepare alternative light sources in case of vehicle break down.
There are no weather warnings in place for the week ahead.
After the wettest year on record in 2024, this year has been much drier.
So far, the overall rainfall in the UAE has been three times lower than at this point last year, and 38 per cent less than the historic average.
