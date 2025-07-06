My Own Home: French entrepreneur buys one-bedroom Business Bay property Dh200,000 below market value

My Own Home takes you inside a reader-owned property to ask how much they paid, why they decided to buy and what they have done with it since moving in

Laurie Fersing, a French entrepreneur who has her own facilities management company, has lived most of her life abroad, from Barcelona to Bahrain through London, New York and Paris. But it’s Dubai she’s been investing her money in when it comes to buying property.

The serial investor has multiple homes, including the Business Bay apartment she’s settled into. She arrived in the UAE in February 2020, a month before the Covid-19 lockdowns, and it was only a few weeks after that she made her first investment in the area – a one-bedroom apartment she sold after 18 months.

With the profit, she decided to buy her current property, another one-bedroom, in Churchill Towers, and she’ll only consider moving when her “dream home” – an apartment she bought off-plan – is handed over in 2026.

The National takes a look around.

Please tell us about your home

It’s a one-bedroom and I have 986 square feet. There’s one bathroom, one big kitchen, one very big living room and the balcony, which is a good dimension.

I'm living in Churchill Towers, Business Bay. It’s very well maintained, because it's a premium tower, and I'm quite happy here because it's well located.

A view of the apartment and Laurie Fersing's pet cat, Vanilla. Photo: Antonie Robertson / The National

Why did you decide to buy this home?

I decided I wanted to buy an apartment for myself. I had a deadline. I wanted to buy before the end of 2023 and that was my goal. And in mid-December, I had just a few days left before we were in 2024 and I needed to reach my goal. So, I said, this weekend, I'm going to visit one million apartments if I need to.

On Friday morning, I was looking at all the properties advertised that matched my criteria in terms of price, location and view. I organised like the military for my visits on Saturday and Sunday. I had one visit at 8am, 8.15, 8.30, 8.40.

This one was the first one I visited. The first one on Saturday morning, when I entered, I left, and I was like, OK, I'm 99.9 per cent sure I will make an offer, but let's see. I still saw the rest, as they were all in Business Bay and it was easy to go from point to point. Then on Sunday evening, I gave the deposit for this unit.

I was lucky to have the down payment and, for me, there is no point in giving money to a landlord and to be dependent on the price, which increases. Now, not only am I saving on my rent every month, but I can improve my apartment and sell it with a higher price later on. So it makes sense to invest wherever we can. I really have this mindset.

How much did you buy it for?

I bought it for a bit less than Dh1.1 million, which was Dh200,000 below market price, as it was a distress deal. Now I’ve also done some renovations, the value would be about Dh1.5 million.

What renovations have you done?

Not too much, because the apartment was in very good condition. It’s from a good developer, in a good tower and the material is very high quality, nothing was damaged. It was just about modernising it; changing the colours, making it more white.

I changed the countertops in the kitchen and I did the same in the bathroom. I also did all my bedroom, so I have a bed that’s a bit like hotel style.

Why did you choose Business Bay?

I was commuting for my work in Business Bay from JLT, which during the pandemic was fine, but then after Covid the traffic became insane, so it was no longer viable.

Ms Fersing said she can't imagine living anywhere except Business Bay. Photo: Antonie Robertson / The National

I moved to Business Bay and, initially, I was renting something, just to check the area and see if I felt like it suited my lifestyle. It’s the perfect place to be because I'm close to my work, and I’m close to everything when I go out. I’m always going out in Business Bay and Downtown. Even though there is a bit of traffic, it’s still far less than when I was in JLT or JVC.

Why did you choose this building?

Whenever I want to buy something, because I have some knowledge on the market, and it's not my first investment – I was also investing before in my own country – I have a checklist of things that I really want. I don't buy if all my checklist is not ticked. I even have a piece of paper in front of me when I look around the property.

I wanted to have a nice building with a nice reception, with a very nice entrance. I wanted it with security and to be clean and modern. I wanted to have an elevated floor. I wanted to have a building with potential for renovation, because I was thinking to make some capital appreciation.

I also wanted to have a very nice view. And honestly, I'm super lucky. The view is insane. From my bedroom, I can see the canal. From the swimming pool, I can see the Burj Khalifa.

I wanted to have something shiny. You know, when you enter the place, it's bright, the sun is coming in. And I wanted a balcony as well.

What facilities do you have?

There is a nice gym, which they just renovated. There is a pool, which is also under renovation. There’s a kids’ area, a sports court – I’m not sure which as I never go – and there is a supermarket downstairs.

I’m literally near Dubai Canal, so I can go running around the canal.

How would you describe your interior design style?

All white and brown, with rattan. I have a bit of rattan everywhere. I still have furniture to change, it’s on my to do list. I like natural materials, neutral colours.

How long do you plan to stay in this property?

I’m waiting for the new building to be handed over with the apartment I bought off-plan. I don’t know what I will do, so I will have to check which one is better for me at the time. For sure, I will keep them both and I will rent the one that I’m not using.

I'm still also planning to buy more properties, too.

Global state-owned investor ranking by size 1. United States 2. China 3. UAE 4. Japan 5 Norway 6. Canada 7. Singapore 8. Australia 9. Saudi Arabia 10. South Korea

BIRD%20BOX%20BARCELONA %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirectors%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20David%20and%20Alex%20Pastor%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStars%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EGeorgina%20Campbell%2C%20Mario%20Casas%2C%20Diego%20Calva%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%202%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Venom Director: Ruben Fleischer Cast: Tom Hardy, Michelle Williams, Riz Ahmed Rating: 1.5/5

The specs: 2018 Chevrolet Trailblazer Price, base / as tested Dh99,000 / Dh132,000 Engine 3.6L V6 Transmission: Six-speed automatic Power 275hp @ 6,000rpm Torque 350Nm @ 3,700rpm Fuel economy combined 12.2L / 100km

Children who witnessed blood bath want to help others Aged just 11, Khulood Al Najjar’s daughter, Nora, bravely attempted to fight off Philip Spence. Her finger was injured when she put her hand in between the claw hammer and her mother’s head. As a vital witness, she was forced to relive the ordeal by police who needed to identify the attacker and ensure he was found guilty. Now aged 16, Nora has decided she wants to dedicate her career to helping other victims of crime. “It was very horrible for her. She saw her mum, dying, just next to her eyes. But now she just wants to go forward,” said Khulood, speaking about how her eldest daughter was dealing with the trauma of the incident five years ago. “She is saying, 'mama, I want to be a lawyer, I want to help people achieve justice'.” Khulood’s youngest daughter, Fatima, was seven at the time of the attack and attempted to help paramedics responding to the incident. “Now she wants to be a maxillofacial doctor,” Khulood said. “She said to me ‘it is because a maxillofacial doctor returned your face, mama’. Now she wants to help people see themselves in the mirror again.” Khulood’s son, Saeed, was nine in 2014 and slept through the attack. While he did not witness the trauma, this made it more difficult for him to understand what had happened. He has ambitions to become an engineer.

At Eternity’s Gate Director: Julian Schnabel Starring: Willem Dafoe, Oscar Isaacs, Mads Mikkelsen Three stars

Who has been sanctioned? Daniella Weiss and Nachala

Described as 'the grandmother of the settler movement', she has encouraged the expansion of settlements for decades. The 79 year old leads radical settler movement Nachala, whose aim is for Israel to annex Gaza and the occupied West Bank, where it helps settlers built outposts. Harel Libi & Libi Construction and Infrastructure

Libi has been involved in threatening and perpetuating acts of aggression and violence against Palestinians. His firm has provided logistical and financial support for the establishment of illegal outposts. Zohar Sabah

Runs a settler outpost named Zohar’s Farm and has previously faced charges of violence against Palestinians. He was indicted by Israel’s State Attorney’s Office in September for allegedly participating in a violent attack against Palestinians and activists in the West Bank village of Muarrajat. Coco’s Farm and Neria’s Farm

These are illegal outposts in the West Bank, which are at the vanguard of the settler movement. According to the UK, they are associated with people who have been involved in enabling, inciting, promoting or providing support for activities that amount to “serious abuse”.

The%20specs %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EEngine%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E2.0-litre%20turbocharged%204-cyl%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETransmission%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E8-speed%20auto%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPower%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E300bhp%20(GT)%20330bhp%20(Modena)%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETorque%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E450Nm%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPrice%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EDh299%2C000%20(GT)%2C%20Dh369%2C000%20(Modena)%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EOn%20sale%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3Enow%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

The%20specs %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EEngine%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E2.0-litre%204-cyl%20turbo%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPower%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E190hp%20at%205%2C600rpm%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETorque%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E320Nm%20at%201%2C500-4%2C000rpm%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETransmission%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E7-speed%20dual-clutch%20auto%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFuel%20consumption%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E10.9L%2F100km%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPrice%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EFrom%20Dh119%2C900%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EOn%20sale%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ENow%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

MATCH INFO Europa League final Marseille 0 Atletico Madrid 3

Greizmann (21', 49'), Gabi (89')

Traces%20of%20Enayat %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EAuthor%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Iman%20Mersal%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPublisher%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20And%20Other%20Stories%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPages%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20240%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

THREE %3Cp%3EDirector%3A%20Nayla%20Al%20Khaja%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EStarring%3A%20Jefferson%20Hall%2C%20Faten%20Ahmed%2C%20Noura%20Alabed%2C%20Saud%20Alzarooni%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3ERating%3A%203.5%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Company%20Profile %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EName%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Ovasave%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20November%202022%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounders%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Majd%20Abu%20Zant%20and%20Torkia%20Mahloul%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Abu%20Dhabi%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ESector%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Healthtech%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ENumber%20of%20staff%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Three%20employees%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestment%20stage%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Pre-seed%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestment%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20%24400%2C000%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

FIXTURES (all times UAE) Sunday

Brescia v Lazio (3.30pm)

SPAL v Verona (6pm)

Genoa v Sassuolo (9pm)

AS Roma v Torino (11.45pm) Monday

Bologna v Fiorentina (3.30pm)

AC Milan v Sampdoria (6pm)

Juventus v Cagliari (6pm)

Atalanta v Parma (6pm)

Lecce v Udinese (9pm)

Napoli v Inter Milan (11.45pm)

Visit Abu Dhabi culinary team's top Emirati restaurants in Abu Dhabi Yadoo’s House Restaurant & Cafe For the karak and Yoodo's house platter with includes eggs, balaleet, khamir and chebab bread. Golden Dallah For the cappuccino, luqaimat and aseeda. Al Mrzab Restaurant For the shrimp murabian and Kuwaiti options including Kuwaiti machboos with kebab and spicy sauce. Al Derwaza For the fish hubul, regag bread, biryani and special seafood soup.

US PGA Championship in numbers 1 Joost Luiten produced a memorable hole in one at the par-three fourth in the first round. 2 To date, the only two players to win the PGA Championship after winning the week before are Rory McIlroy (2014 WGC-Bridgestone Invitational) and Tiger Woods (2007, WGC-Bridgestone Invitational). Hideki Matsuyama or Chris Stroud could have made it three. 3 Number of seasons without a major for McIlroy, who finished in a tie for 22nd. 4 Louis Oosthuizen has now finished second in all four of the game's major championships. 5 In the fifth hole of the final round, McIlroy holed his longest putt of the week - from 16ft 8in - for birdie. 6 For the sixth successive year, play was disrupted by bad weather with a delay of one hour and 43 minutes on Friday. 7 Seven under par (64) was the best round of the week, shot by Matsuyama and Francesco Molinari on Day 2. 8 Number of shots taken by Jason Day on the 18th hole in round three after a risky recovery shot backfired. 9 Jon Rahm's age in months the last time Phil Mickelson missed the cut in the US PGA, in 1995. 10 Jimmy Walker's opening round as defending champion was a 10-over-par 81. 11 The par-four 11th coincidentally ranked as the 11th hardest hole overall with a scoring average of 4.192. 12 Paul Casey was a combined 12 under par for his first round in this year's majors. 13 The average world ranking of the last 13 PGA winners before this week was 25. Kevin Kisner began the week ranked 25th. 14 The world ranking of Justin Thomas before his victory. 15 Of the top 15 players after 54 holes, only Oosthuizen had previously won a major. 16 The par-four 16th marks the start of Quail Hollow's so-called "Green Mile" of finishing holes, some of the toughest in golf. 17 The first round scoring average of the last 17 major champions was 67.2. Kisner and Thorbjorn Olesen shot 67 on day one at Quail Hollow. 18 For the first time in 18 majors, the eventual winner was over par after round one (Thomas shot 73).

Frida%20 %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ECarla%20Gutierrez%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarring%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Frida%20Kahlo%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%204%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Global Fungi Facts • Scientists estimate there could be as many as 3 million fungal species globally

• Only about 160,000 have been officially described leaving around 90% undiscovered

• Fungi account for roughly 90% of Earth's unknown biodiversity

• Forest fungi help tackle climate change, absorbing up to 36% of global fossil fuel emissions annually and storing around 5 billion tonnes of carbon in the planet's topsoil

Price, base / as tested From Dh173,775 (base model)

Engine 2.0-litre 4cyl turbo, AWD

Power 249hp at 5,500rpm

Torque 365Nm at 1,300-4,500rpm

Gearbox Nine-speed auto

Fuel economy, combined 7.9L/100km

SQUADS UAE

Mohammed Naveed (captain), Mohamed Usman (vice-captain), Ashfaq Ahmed, Chirag Suri, Shaiman Anwar, Mohammed Boota, Ghulam Shabber, Imran Haider, Tahir Mughal, Amir Hayat, Zahoor Khan, Qadeer Ahmed, Fahad Nawaz, Abdul Shakoor, Sultan Ahmed, CP Rizwan Nepal

Paras Khadka (captain), Gyanendra Malla, Dipendra Singh Airee, Pradeep Airee, Binod Bhandari, Avinash Bohara, Sundeep Jora, Sompal Kami, Karan KC, Rohit Paudel, Sandeep Lamichhane, Lalit Rajbanshi, Basant Regmi, Pawan Sarraf, Bhim Sharki, Aarif Sheikh

COMPANY%20PROFILE %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECompany%20name%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Clinicy%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%202017%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounders%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Prince%20Mohammed%20Bin%20Abdulrahman%2C%20Abdullah%20bin%20Sulaiman%20Alobaid%20and%20Saud%20bin%20Sulaiman%20Alobaid%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Riyadh%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ENumber%20of%20staff%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%2025%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ESector%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20HealthTech%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETotal%20funding%20raised%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20More%20than%20%2410%20million%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestors%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Middle%20East%20Venture%20Partners%2C%20Gate%20Capital%2C%20Kafou%20Group%20and%20Fadeed%20Investment%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

COMPANY%20PROFILE%20 %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECompany%20name%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EAlmouneer%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%202017%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounders%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Dr%20Noha%20Khater%20and%20Rania%20Kadry%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EEgypt%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ENumber%20of%20staff%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E120%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestment%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EBootstrapped%2C%20with%20support%20from%20Insead%20and%20Egyptian%20government%2C%20seed%20round%20of%20%3Cbr%3E%243.6%20million%20led%20by%20Global%20Ventures%3Cbr%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Dengue%20fever%20symptoms %3Cul%3E%0A%3Cli%3EHigh%20fever%3C%2Fli%3E%0A%3Cli%3EIntense%20pain%20behind%20your%20eyes%3C%2Fli%3E%0A%3Cli%3ESevere%20headache%3C%2Fli%3E%0A%3Cli%3EMuscle%20and%20joint%20pains%3C%2Fli%3E%0A%3Cli%3ENausea%3C%2Fli%3E%0A%3Cli%3EVomiting%3C%2Fli%3E%0A%3Cli%3ESwollen%20glands%3C%2Fli%3E%0A%3Cli%3ERash%3C%2Fli%3E%0A%3C%2Ful%3E%0A%3Cp%3EIf%20symptoms%20occur%2C%20they%20usually%20last%20for%20two-seven%20days%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Company%20profile %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EName%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20WonderTree%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20April%202016%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ECo-founders%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Muhammad%20Waqas%20and%20Muhammad%20Usman%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Karachi%2C%20Pakistan%2C%20Abu%20Dhabi%2C%20UAE%2C%20and%20Delaware%2C%20US%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ESector%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Special%20education%2C%20education%20technology%2C%20assistive%20technology%2C%20augmented%20reality%3Cbr%3EN%3Cstrong%3Eumber%20of%20staff%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E16%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestment%20stage%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EGrowth%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestors%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Grants%20from%20the%20Lego%20Foundation%2C%20UAE's%20Anjal%20Z%2C%20Unicef%2C%20Pakistan's%20Ignite%20National%20Technology%20Fund%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

UPI facts More than 2.2 million Indian tourists arrived in UAE in 2023

More than 3.5 million Indians reside in UAE

Indian tourists can make purchases in UAE using rupee accounts in India through QR-code-based UPI real-time payment systems

Indian residents in UAE can use their non-resident NRO and NRE accounts held in Indian banks linked to a UAE mobile number for UPI transactions

Ferrari 12Cilindri specs Engine: naturally aspirated 6.5-liter V12 Power: 819hp Torque: 678Nm at 7,250rpm Price: From Dh1,700,000 Available: Now

if you go The flights Fly to Rome with Etihad (www.etihad.ae) or Emirates (www.emirates.com) from Dh2,480 return including taxes. The flight takes six hours. Fly from Rome to Trapani with Ryanair (www.ryanair.com) from Dh420 return including taxes. The flight takes one hour 10 minutes. The hotels The author recommends the following hotels for this itinerary. In Trapani, Ai Lumi (www.ailumi.it); in Marsala, Viacolvento (www.viacolventomarsala.it); and in Marsala Del Vallo, the Meliaresort Dimore Storiche (www.meliaresort.it).