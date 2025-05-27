Authorities in the UAE have urged the public to avoid direct exposure to the sun. Ryan Carter / The National  
Authorities in the UAE have urged the public to avoid direct exposure to the sun. Ryan Carter / The National  

News

UAE

As Sweihan swelters, what is causing the record high temperatures in the UAE?

Climate change may be a factor, with meteorologists saying the summer is getting longer

Daniel Bardsley
Daniel Bardsley

May 27, 2025