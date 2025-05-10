Dubai businesswoman and community volunteer Kusum Dutta was in her twenties during the India-Pakistan 1971 war, and recalls the anguish of widows she tried to comfort. She looks through old photographs from home. Victor Besa / The National
‘Sadness beyond imagination’: India-Pakistan clash evokes memories of 1971 war for UAE residents

Citizens of both nations across the Emirates worry about safety of family at home

Ramola Talwar Badam
Dubai

May 10, 2025