‘Sadness beyond imagination’: India-Pakistan clash evokes memories of 1971 war for UAE residents

The <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2025/05/09/flights-to-india-and-pakistan-disrupted-for-third-day-as-conflict-continues/?_gl=1*1cx36p9*_up*MQ..*_gs*MQ..&gclid=EAIaIQobChMIot6E8N6VjQMVTJaDBx1l-BvzEAAYASAAEgIVDvD_BwE&gbraid=0AAAAACc0MA-8RT9vZtgda0Eq_fgvfbQ6p" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2025/05/09/flights-to-india-and-pakistan-disrupted-for-third-day-as-conflict-continues/?_gl=1*1cx36p9*_up*MQ..*_gs*MQ..&gclid=EAIaIQobChMIot6E8N6VjQMVTJaDBx1l-BvzEAAYASAAEgIVDvD_BwE&gbraid=0AAAAACc0MA-8RT9vZtgda0Eq_fgvfbQ6p">escalation</a> of hostilities between <a href="http://thenationalnews.com/tags/india" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="http://thenationalnews.com/tags/india">India</a> and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/pakistan/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/pakistan/">Pakistan</a> has sparked fear and anxiety among nationals of both countries in the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/">UAE</a>. The deadly exchange of fire over the past few days comes after <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/2025/04/22/many-deaths-reported-as-gunmen-attack-tourists-in-indian-kashmir/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/2025/04/22/many-deaths-reported-as-gunmen-attack-tourists-in-indian-kashmir/">gunmen killed</a> 26 tourists in Indian-administered Kashmir last month with New Delhi accusing Pakistan of supporting the militants, a charge Islamabad has denied. For some UAE residents, the surge in hostilities brings back painful memories of the 13-day battle in December 1971 when the two nations clashed. Many remember their parents re-telling stories of air raid sirens and windows blacked out during the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/2025/05/07/whats-behind-the-enduring-india-pakistan-conflict/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/2025/05/07/whats-behind-the-enduring-india-pakistan-conflict/">full-scale war</a> more than 50 years ago that killed thousands of people. While all residents call for peace, there is a clear divide, with Indian nationals saying their government needed to strike sites that train militants, particularly after the recent Kashmir assault, while Pakistani residents back their government’s right to respond to attacks within their country. Kusum Dutta, 76, was a volunteer cadet in her early 20s in Meerut, northern India, during the 1971 clash. She vividly remembers consoling grief-stricken women mourning the deaths of their husbands on the front line. “The sadness was beyond imagination, you can’t prepare for this,” said Ms Dutta, who runs a truck engine parts manufacturing business in Dubai. “I can still visualise the scene, one lady said, 'I don’t want to eat. I want my husband back.’ We kept going back to find out if their children needed support or if we could help with official paperwork.” “There were repeated warnings over the radio to cover all windows, lights, torches and lanterns were not permitted after dusk as it would draw enemy fire,“ she added. “It was a very scary time. Even a small light left on due to one person’s mistake cost lives as it would attract fire.” Hopeful for peace, Ms Dutta maintains that camps that train terrorists must be neutralised. “Terrorist camps need to be taken out,” she said. “The attack in Kashmir was inhuman. In war everyone is affected and it is a tragedy that we will lose people and the other side will also be affected.” Retired Pakistani engineer Muhammad Mehmood, 72, remembers the agonising wait to find out if relatives in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/2025/05/07/uae-urges-restraint-after-india-strikes-on-pakistan/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/2025/05/07/uae-urges-restraint-after-india-strikes-on-pakistan/">Pakistan</a> were safe during the previous war. The Ajman resident was then a teenager living in the UAE with his parents and they relied on letters from their hometown in Sialkot. “It took days, sometimes a month then, to get news. We had to wait for letters from my uncles to hear about casualties,” he said. “The atmosphere was very scary and we could not stop thinking of our family at home. Now even a six-year-old child can see everything on social media.” He has one message for both countries: “War should never happen. There has been too much stress on the people of India and Pakistan during the last wars whether in 1965 or 1971. “In the end, what is the difference between us, we have the same customs, celebrations, we share the same blood, same food, same land.” Across the UAE and other parts of the world, arguments about the conflict dominate WhatsApp and Facebook groups with moderators struggling to keep the peace online. Hena Khan has switched off the option for about 20,000 members to post directly on the UAE Mums group on Facebook that she founded 12 years ago. “We go through every word carefully so it does not ignite tension. Sentiments are high so we approve only neutral posts where people express concern, ask about the safety of families or express sympathy,” said the Pakistani social worker about moderating posts on the community group with predominantly Pakistani and Indian members. “We don’t allow anything that points a finger or says who has initiated what attack. We usually monitor posts during India-Pakistan cricket matches, but this time also we need to because emotions are high.” The Dubai resident worries about curbs on travel home if the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2025/04/30/sheikh-abdullah-bin-zayed-issues-call-for-peace-in-talks-with-india-and-pakistan-ministers/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2025/04/30/sheikh-abdullah-bin-zayed-issues-call-for-peace-in-talks-with-india-and-pakistan-ministers/">conflict </a>escalates further. “When we meet with friends, everybody is upset. This is the main topic of conversation. There is a sadness everyone feels,” Ms Khan said. “It’s taking a toll because some want to go home to see parents who are ill or plan for weddings but many flights have been cancelled.” Born after the 1971 war, Ms Khan remembers the fear even the memory sparked in her father who lived in Lahore at the time. “My dad always spoke of how scared he was for the family when he heard the air raid sirens,” she said. “You cannot understand war unless you have lived it, there was distress, uncertainty because anything could happen anytime.” The conflict has affected Sukhdev Singh’s northern Indian village of Allowal to which thousands have fled after <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/asia/2025/05/09/pakistan-launched-attacks-on-indias-western-border-indian-army-says/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/asia/2025/05/09/pakistan-launched-attacks-on-indias-western-border-indian-army-says/">shelling</a> hit border areas. “People put their luggage on tractors, packed up gold, jewellery and clothes and moved,” said the Sharjah resident. “There is too much tension. Some people refuse to leave their homes but others have left and brought their cattle also.” The unfolding scenes are eerily similar to stories the Indian businessman heard from his father about the 1971 war. “Everyone then was scared, they shut their homes, took their cows with them, houses were destroyed and so many people died,” he said. “Now it’s all started again. I’m very scared for my family.”