Multimillionaire Balwinder (Raj) Sahni spent Dh33m on a D5 number plate last year. Reem Mohammed/The National
Multimillionaire Balwinder (Raj) Sahni spent Dh33m on a D5 number plate last year. Reem Mohammed/The National

News

UAE

Indian businessman to be jailed and deported from UAE for financial crimes

Balvinder Sing Sahni to serve five years in prison following money laundering probe

Nick Webster
Nick Webster

May 04, 2025