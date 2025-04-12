Visitors walk along the top of the wooden 'grand ring' that is the main feature of the 2025 Osaka Expo that opens this weekend in Japan. AFP
Expo 2025 Osaka opens after huge success of Dubai expo

Japan’s royal family attend opening ceremony of six-month world fair – the first to be held 'on the sea'

Ramola Talwar Badam
Dubai

April 12, 2025