Robert Pether has been detained in Baghdad since April 2021. Photo: Desree Pether
Family pleads for justice on fourth anniversary of Dubai resident’s detention in Iraq over contract dispute

Australian Foreign Minister calls for Robert Pether's release as wife fears for his future amid renewed charges in Iraq

Patrick Ryan
April 07, 2025