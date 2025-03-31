Messages were written in English protesting against Israel's presence at Expo 2025 Osaka. Wam
Messages were written in English protesting against Israel's presence at Expo 2025 Osaka. Wam

News

UAE

Investigation launched after graffiti protesting Israel's presence at Expo 2025 Osaka found

Authorities in the Japanese city say messages written in English were discovered on the wall of a government building

The National

March 31, 2025