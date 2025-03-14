The science of cravings: why we want sugar and fried food during Ramadan

<a href="https://thenationalnews.com/tags/ramadan" target="_blank">Ramadan</a> fasting brings the inevitable challenge of cravings and many consider it traditional to break fast with an assortment of sweet and fried delights, once the sun sets and the call to prayer signals <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2025/02/26/sheikh-hamdan-ramadan-hours-dubai/" target="_blank">iftar</a>. But why do people crave foods like crispy samosas and syrup-drenched luqaimat so intensely after fasting for hours? Experts in the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/" target="_blank">UAE</a> have said these cravings are caused because of hormonal changes, metabolic shifts and psychological conditioning. “With long hours of fasting, there is a lack of glucose. The body utilises whatever stores are there in the liver, and once that is depleted, cravings begin," said Dr Anil Kumar Narayanaswamy, consultant endocrinologist and diabetologist at Prime Hospital in Dubai. "Hormones play a major role, particularly ghrelin, the hunger hormone, which intensifies cravings and asks for more food." Fasting also makes the body more sensitive to insulin, so when food is eaten after a long fast, blood sugar levels rise quickly. This sudden change can cause tiredness and a strong urge for quick energy, like sugary foods. Dr Narayanaswamy said the desire to reach for high-calorie, carb-heavy foods after fasting is not just a habit, but also a deeply ingrained physical reaction. In many cultures, breaking the fast during Ramadan means comfort foods passed down through generations, making the craving both biological and psychological. “Yes, the body craves extra food after fasting, especially sugar-rich items,” he said. “But it’s also about tradition. Many people have been consuming fried foods every Ramadan since childhood, and they look forward to it every year. The mind has been conditioned to see it as a reward.” Rahaf Mohammed Altowairqi, clinical dietitian at Medcare Royal Speciality Hospital in Dubai, said that another factor is the body’s need for an instant energy boost after prolonged fasting. “During fasting, the body’s metabolism slows down, and glucose levels drop, leading to an increased craving for quick sources of energy,” she said. “Sugary and fried foods are often high in calories and provide a rapid energy boost, which makes them appealing at iftar.” From a physiological perspective, the drop in blood sugar levels after fasting activates ghrelin, which stimulates the urge to eat sugary foods. If iftar meals are low in fibre and protein, the cravings persist long after breaking the fast, Suzan Trabulsi, Clinical Dietitian at Kings College Hospital in Dubai, explained. While these cravings are natural, indulging in them too frequently can have long-term health consequences. "I've seen patients' cholesterol levels rise significantly even four to six weeks after Ramadan," said Dr Narayanaswamy. "Both sugar and cholesterol levels tend to creep up, making people metabolically unhealthy in the long run." The UAE already has a high prevalence of diabetes, with the country's total healthcare costs for the disease reaching Dh7.68 billion in 2021, as previously reported by The National, and scientists at Khalifa University's College of Computing and Mathematical Sciences in Abu Dhabi forecasted that 1.6 million people in the country could have the condition in the early part of the next decade. Dr Narayanaswamy said there are ways to manage these cravings while still enjoying the flavours of Ramadan. He suggested making small adjustments to meals that keep blood sugar stable and prevent sudden crashes. “What I teach my patients is that during suhoor, I ask them to eat whole wheat, especially in this part of the world, I get a lot of Indian and Pakistani patients,” he said. “So I ask them to eat whole wheat or brown rice - not white rice. I recommend them to have vegetables, meat or egg with some yoghurt, so that it stays for long hours. People sometimes make the mistake of eating white bread or sugary items like juice, and that will cause a crash immediately. Those people are really who will have more craving for sugars in the evening because they're deprived of sugar for longer. Eating complex carbs with proteins stays in the system for many hours.” Ms Altowairqi recommended breaking the fast with dates and fruit, followed by a well-portioned meal with lean protein, fibre and healthy fats. “For fried foods, consider baked or air-fried versions of favourites like samosas or vegetable fritters,” she added. Ms Trabulsi said it was best to cut down on juices, even freshly squeezed ones, as they can cause blood sugar spikes. “Choose whole fruits instead of juices, and if you want something sweet, dried fruits paired with nuts and yoghurt are a great alternative for satiety,” she said. For those who struggle with overeating sugary foods, simple strategies like limiting desserts to twice a week, choosing smaller portions, and focusing on hydration can help regulate cravings. “Balance is always the key. Use an air fryer instead of deep frying, ensure there is protein in every iftar and suhoor, and drink water regularly between meals to prevent dehydration, which can trigger sugar cravings,” she said.