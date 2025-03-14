Vimto, a cordial drink that is high in sugar, is a traditional drink at iftar. Photo: Asmaa Al Hameli / The National
The science of cravings: why we want sugar and fried food during Ramadan

Experts in the UAE have warned that excessive sugar and fried food consumption can bring serious health risks

Sarwat Nasir
March 14, 2025