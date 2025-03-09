UAE athlete holds aloft Special Olympics flag in ‘proud moment for all Emiratis’

Emirati athlete Mina Al Mazrouei holding the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/government/2022/05/24/support-from-uae-leaders-makes-special-olympic-athletes-feel-they-own-the-world/" target="_blank">Special Olympics</a> flag in the opening ceremony of the World Winter Games is international recognition of the UAE's empowerment of the disabled, said a senior official. Ms Al Mazroui was chosen along with a select number of athletes from 1,500 competitors from around the world at the opening of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/health/special-olympics-broke-down-barriers-for-people-with-intellectual-disabilities-uae-survey-finds-1.965106" target="_blank">the games </a>in Turin, Italy, on Saturday evening. The moment was described as a proud occasion for the Emirates by Talal Al Hashemi, national director of Special Olympics UAE and head of the UAE Delegation to Turin 2025. "Mina Al Mazrouei’s participation in the opening ceremony represents a moment of pride and honour for all Emiratis," he said. "It reflects the global recognition of the UAE's deep commitment to supporting and empowering people of determination. I wish Team UAE the best of luck and success in all competitions. We are confident that they will continue to inspire the world, as they always have." The participation of the UAE in the Games builds on Abu Dhabi's hosting of the Special Olympics in 2019, he added. "Since the Abu Dhabi 2019 Games, we have witnessed a new era of empowerment and excellence for people of determination in the field of sports," said Mr Al Hashemi. "We have focused on investing in the strategy of supporting individuals with intellectual and developmental challenges, as adopted by our leadership. Today, we are all proud as we see our athlete Mina Al Mazrouei representing her country in the best possible way. This achievement reflects the hard work and specialist training programmes that the athletes have benefited from." The UAE team is competing in six disciplines: snowshoeing, cross-country skiing, Alpine skiing, snowboarding, figure skating and short-track speedskating. The Special Olympics takes place from March 8 to 15. This is the first time the UAE has sent a team to compete in the Special Olympics World Winter Games. The 1,500 athletes competing represent 102 delegations. The Games aims to use the power of sport to foster inclusive communities and transform attitudes towards people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.