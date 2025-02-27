Public school pupils to learn remotely on Fridays during Ramadan

Pupils in public schools will be distance learning on Fridays throughout the holy month of Ramadan, the Ministry of Education confirmed.

This will apply to all pupils, except those who are taking pre-arranged exams on those days.

The Ministry of Education announced the “Ramadan with the Family” initiative for public school students on social media platform X.

"Every Friday of the week during Ramadan will be a study from home for students, with the exception of those whose exam schedules have been approved for Fridays during Ramadan.

The Ministry also distributed a guide about student activities with their guardians, with the aim of promoting a supportive family environment during Ramadan.

On Thursday, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, directed the Dubai Government to allow employees to have flexible and remote working hours during Ramadan.

Ramadan is this year expected to begin on Saturday, March 1, however, the start date will be confirmed by the UAE's moon-sighting committee.

