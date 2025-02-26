Weather alerts issued as temperatures drop across UAE

Authorities have urged people to be alert to hazardous weather, as rough seas are expected to result in a fall in temperatures, strong winds and rain in the Emirates.

People should "be on the lookout", the National Centre of Meteorology said as it released yellow and orange weather warnings on Wednesday morning.

Temperatures are forecast to drop to as low as 12°C in the Mezaira region on Wednesday. The highest temperature expected on Wednesday is 24°C in Fujairah, Razeen and Al Quaa.

The NCM said waves would reach as high as three metres. Another effect of the conditions is that parts of the country could receive rain.

Winds are also forecast to reach speeds of 60kph until Thursday morning, with the weather alerts expected to remain in place until then.

The fall in temperature is in contrast to recent weeks when the thermometer was creeping up, hitting 31°C in Fujairah only two weeks ago, signifying the beginning of the end of winter.

Temperatures usually rise steadily from the spring season in March and can be expected to exceed 40°C regularly throughout the UAE's summer months, from June to the end of September.

