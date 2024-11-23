Barber Mohamed Mir Ebrahim, who cut Diego Maradona's hair, at his shop in Business Bay, Dubai. Chris Whiteoak / The National
The 'Hair of God': Lock of Diego Maradona's mane said to be cut in Dubai on sale for $52,000

Maradona's hairdresser during his time in the emirate disputes claims that the lock was clipped while he was living on The Palm Jumeirah

Nick Webster
Nick Webster

November 23, 2024

