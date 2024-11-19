News

UAE

Ancient Egyptian mummified falcon on sale at Abu Dhabi Art for more than Dh300,000

Skeleton of bird is fully intact, with seller expecting rare artefact to increase in value after sale

Hala Nasar
Hala Nasar

November 19, 2024

The UAE Today

The latest news and analysis from the Emirates

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      The UAE Today