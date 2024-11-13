Dubai Exhibition Centre construction on track as events space takes shape

Work is progressing well in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/expo-2020-dubai/" target="_blank">Expo City</a> to build the region’s biggest indoor exhibition and conference centre, with work under way at <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/09/23/sheikh-mohammed-approves-dh10-billion-for-dubai-exhibition-centre-at-expo-city/" target="_blank">Dubai Exhibition Centre</a>. Phase one of the project is due to be completed in 2026. When construction is complete, the space will host large events such as <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/food/2024/02/19/gulfood-quirky/" target="_blank">Gulfood</a> and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/health/2023/02/01/arab-health-sustainability-now-a-driving-factor-for-global-health-industry/" target="_blank">Arab Health</a>. Officials said the Dh10 billion project will double Dubai's capacity to host events from 300 annually to 600 by 2033. Mahir Julfar, executive vice president at <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/economy/2024/05/20/dubai-world-trade-centre-events-generated-5bn-in-economic-output-last-year/" target="_blank">Dubai World Trade Centre</a>, told <i>The National</i> the aim was to build a space “to lead and to host the most important exhibitions in the world”. “In the next 15 months, this will be the home for mega shows hosted in Dubai,” he said during a tour of the construction site on Wednesday. “This will become the city’s main area for hosting all the big shows.” “The plan is to expand the access to exhibitions of the entire city from the Dubai Exhibition Centre to the Dubai World Trade Centre,” he added. “The objective is to make sure that we have the largest exhibitions and the most important strategic conferences.” The expansion is part of plans announced by <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/sheikh-mohammed-bin-rashid/" target="_blank">Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid</a>, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, for the emirate to transform into a global powerhouse in the events and exhibitions sector. Current ambitions have outgrown the Dubai World Trade Centre built 45 years ago. It is hoped the new Dubai Exhibition Centre will attract businesses to Expo City, home to the emirate's first <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/08/09/dubai-laying-foundations-to-build-expo-site-into-uaes-first-15-minute-city/" target="_blank">15-minute city</a> where people will cycle or walk to their homes, offices, entertainment and food outlets. Capacity at the venue is expected to rise to 50,000 people across 140,000 square metres. The phase will be completed by the first quarter of 2026. The next phase will be finished by 2028, taking the indoor space to 160,000 square metres. The final phase, to be delivered by 2031, will welcome more than 65,000 visitors over 180,000 square metres. A single level will span 1.2km that could be dedicated to one exhibition space or divided into more than 20 halls. Cranes were operating across the site on Wednesday, with steel girders and concrete blocks placed in position as lorries scooped sand and debris. Officials said construction started in July and the first ground-plus steel structure would be visible by the end of the year. Amer Al Farsi, acting vice president of real estate development at Dubai World Trade Centre, said the expansion was vital. “We are on track, the excavation work and piling work has been completed,” he said. “We are racing with time to ensure the first milestone, which is the steel erection, happens before the end of the year,” Mr Al Farsi said. “We want the facility to be very flexible so we could have Gitex across the whole venue or 26 different smaller exhibitions. We want to continue with our legacy of hosting bigger international events and exhibitions.” Mr Julfar said the expansion would triple the sector’s annual <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/opinion/editorial/2024/05/01/dubai-airport-al-maktoum-uae-property-urban-planning/" target="_blank">economic</a> contribution from Dh18 billion to Dh54 billion by 2033. “We are building a next-generation venue in tune with the demands of the events industry,” he said. “The Dubai Exhibition Centre will mark a time of transformation and reinforce Dubai’s position as a destination for world-class and mega events.” The Dubai World Trade Centre has hosted more than 6,000 events since 1979 and attracted more than 38 million visitors. Located off of Sheikh Zayed Road, it will continue to host events for several years along with the Dubai Exhibition Centre as the city builds hotels and serviced apartments to cater for the anticipated rise in visitors. “We have grown over 45 years and now what we have to deliver will need to happen in less than 10 years so we are working to build a full ecosystem of events and conferences,” Mr Julfar said. <b>“</b>We see a potential for growth in food technology, real estate, infrastructure and sustainability.”