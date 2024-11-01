US citizens in UAE divided as they vote early in polarising 2024 presidential election

<b>Latest updates: Follow our full coverage on the </b><a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2024/09/17/us-election-harris-trump-assassination-latest/"><b>US election</b></a> <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2024/10/31/three-battleground-states-three-arab-americans-views-on-the-election/" target="_blank">US citizens</a> in the UAE are divided as their country prepares to elect either its first female president, in Democratic nominee, Kamala Harris or return Republican nominee Donald Trump to the White House for a second time, as a deeply polarising campaign draws to a close. Bringing peace to the Middle East, controlling inflation, generating jobs, women's reproduction rights and tighter border security to curb illegal immigration are all key concerns for voters as the November 5 election looms. Many Americans in the Emirates have cast their votes online already. Some dropped off <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/world/us-elections/2024/03/22/us-election-2024-candidates-dates-electoral-college-what/" target="_blank">postal ballots</a> at the US consulate in Dubai and the embassy in Abu Dhabi, with other planning to vote this weekend. The US embassy said it was confident the number of ballots dropped off "will exceed the turnout from 2020". Some of the voters interviewed by <i>The National </i>asked to be identified by their initials due to the polarising nature of the election. The Roberts family have lived in the UAE for more than 20 years and said Mr Trump’s policies made them move away from the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2024/07/19/trump-rnc-speech/" target="_blank">Republican Party</a>. “We have been Republicans all our adult lives, up until a two elections back when it was Trump versus Hillary Clinton – that was the first time we couldn’t support him as a Republican candidate,” said Janet Roberts, 72, a freelance writer from Utah who moved to Abu Dhabi in 2004. “I don’t think he is a person who has the moral integrity to serve as our president. I’m choosing Kamala Harris because she is a principled person. Her polices, her aura and her manner of dealing with people is considerate and respectful, I don’t see that from Trump towards people who disagree with him.” Ms Roberts said she was “more adamant” to vote for Ms Harris, because of the policies introduced by the Trump administration, including a ban on travellers from several predominantly Muslim countries. The <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/world/the-americas/refugees-breathe-sigh-of-relief-as-biden-repeals-trump-s-muslim-ban-1.1151425" target="_blank">travel ban </a>was imposed in January 2017 and affected residents in countries including Libya, Somalia, Syria, Iran and Yemen. “We saw how the Muslim ban affected my colleagues, their families, their hopes, dreams and their travel plans,” she said. “Every time Trump talked about it afterward there was no consideration about the ramifications, how it demoralised people.” Her husband, Gary Roberts, believes a marked increase in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2024/10/24/harris-poll-confidence-election-trump-pew/" target="_blank">early voting</a> for this election reflected growing opposition to Mr Trump. US media has reported that in key states such as Wisconsin, election officials recorded a nearly 40 per cent increase in early voting, compared with 2020. “For the first time in a long time, more people have already cast their ballot and in some states it’s gone off the charts because people have decided to choose sanity versus insanity,” said Mr Roberts, 83, a political and financial consultant in Abu Dhabi, who worked in the administrations of former US presidents Ronald Reagan and Bill Clinton. “The Democrats are talking about change to help people to do better. The Republicans do not have an agenda other than retribution and that has never won an election." Ms Roberts and her daughter Tessa said the issue of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2024/06/14/ivf-and-abortion-pills-take-centre-stage-in-us-presidential-election/" target="_blank">abortion rights</a> struck a chord with women in the US who may have otherwise declined to vote. Tessa, 37, said the issue was brought home when a friend in the UAE had to terminate a pregnancy in the third trimester. “A close friend needed to get an abortion in the seventh month as her baby was no longer breathing," she said. "I did think, 'Oh my goodness, what would she have done if she was back in my own country?' She could not have got this much care." Reproductive rights have become a crucial issue in this election after the US Supreme Court, which includes three justices appointed by Mr Trump, overturned federal protection for abortion in 2022. Fourteen US states have banned it in almost all circumstances. Supporters of Mr Trump offer a contrasting view. They voted for him to strengthen the country’s <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/world/us-news/2024/02/29/biden-and-trump-head-for-us-mexico-border-as-voter-concern-over-immigration-grows/" target="_blank">borders</a>, bring down inflation, boost employment and restore peace in the Middle East. KW, 64, who works in the healthcare sector, said it was unfair for illegal migrants to be granted housing. “They are allowing so much illegal immigration into the country and that is a problem that you need to control,” said KW, who has lived in the UAE for 15 years. “The borders need to be secure but right now millions of people are coming in without being vetted. They are given credit cards, phones, housing and that’s upsetting a lot of people in the United States who are struggling and don’t get these benefits. Violence, murder and street crime is way up and people don’t feel safe.<b> </b>People want to feel secure and protected.” He said Mr Trump had a special relationship with world leaders and backed him to help bring peace to the region. “We believe in his leadership internationally because of the hand of friendship he always extends to world leaders.” Iranian American Amir, 46, born and raised in Texas, said the issues of respect for the institution of government and a deeper understanding of foreign policy meant he was supporting Ms <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2024/10/29/us-election-polls-trump-harris-middle-east/" target="_blank">Harris</a>. “Chaos is not good for anybody and leading with a steady hand is key in internal and international politics,” said the Dubai resident, who works in the aviation sector. “If we have a strong, calm government it can focus on policy instead of mudslinging. I believe we are as strong as all our allies combined and we need someone in office who respects that. If Harris comes in, we will be on the right track and put this era of politics and name calling to bed.” Ericka and Jim Mansfield said they were focused on <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2024/10/18/arab-businesses-allentown-us/" target="_blank">peace</a>, which is critical to their family and business. Mr Mansfield, 53, did not vote for Mr Trump in the last election but is considering doing so this time. “I think Trump and the Republicans are better for the Middle East in general and business,” said the entrepreneur, who founded an electric scooter company with his wife after moving to Dubai from Colorado two years ago. “I feel Republicans can end the wars, whereas Biden and Harris have not been able to. Trump can bring parties to the table to reach concessions.” Ms Mansfield has not yet made up her mind. She plans to vote online this weekend. “Someone that can bring fewer wars in this region is certainly beneficial to me and my family. Having stability is important, it’s in our interest and the world’s best interest not to have this conflict we see every day," she said. “I’m hoping for a leader who will bring stability in the world and deal with domestic issues like health care and immigration.”