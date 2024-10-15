Oman storm: Public urged to stay indoors as severe weather moves in

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/oman/" target="_blank">Oman</a> closed schools on Tuesday and issued a safety alert in response to storms sweeping across the country. Authorities announced <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/04/21/dubai-sharjah-distance-learning-private-school/" target="_blank">distance learning</a> for pupils in response to the severe weather. The public has been urged to remain indoors and monitor government channels for weather updates. This has prompted the UAE embassy in Muscat to warn Emiratis in Oman to "exercise caution" during the stormy conditions. The National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (Ncema) is monitoring developments as the severe weather moves in over the Arabian Sea, it said on social media platform X. The impact on the UAE, however, was expected to be minimal, according to Ncema, with a possibility of rain in some areas and rough seas. A National Centre of Meteorology forecast said "the movement of a low-pressure system from the Arabian Sea towards Oman" would affect parts of the UAE, "bringing changes in weather patterns". It said eastern and northern regions will experience "rainfall of varying intensities", extending to "some internal and western areas". The weather bureau also warned of thunder, lightning and "occasional hail over specific locations". Winds will be "light to moderate from the south-east to north-east", becoming stronger and reducing visibility in some parts. Oman and the UAE were hit by severe weather resulting in flooding and storms in April. It was estimated that at least 20 people died in the flooding in Oman, with four killed in the Emirates when a series of storms battered the Gulf. Dubai and Sharjah were struck by four successive rainstorms, leaving large parts of the cities badly flooded.