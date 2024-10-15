Heavy flooding in the town of Al Ashkhara in Oman on Tuesday. Photo: X
Heavy flooding in the town of Al Ashkhara in Oman on Tuesday. Photo: X

News

UAE

Oman storm: Public urged to stay indoors as severe weather moves in

UAE embassy in Muscat to warn Emiratis in Oman to 'exercise caution' in stormy conditions

The National

October 15, 2024