Apprenticeship presents rare chance for UAE's MS sufferers to embrace the arts

An art apprenticeship programme being launched in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/" target="_blank">the UAE</a> could offer people suffering from <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/2023/04/14/uae-launches-national-multiple-sclerosis-society-with-dh2-million-fund-for-research/" target="_blank">multiple sclerosis</a> a unique opportunity, say residents living with the condition. The initiative, from the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, will allow people in the UAE living with MS and similar chronic conditions to curate their own<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/art-design/2024/09/24/menart-fair-paris-arab-women/" target="_blank"> art exhibitions</a>. The project aims to develop curatorial skills, including selecting the art and planning the eventual shows, while <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/health/2024/02/12/uae-scientists-hold-hope-of-finding-ms-cure-as-patient-walks-again-after-treatment/" target="_blank">raising awareness</a> about their conditions. The apprenticeship lasts for two months, with four participants selected from across the country to be trained by the Dirwaza Curatorial Lab, an Abu Dhabi-based creative incubator and project partner. “I think that an arts apprenticeship will be beneficial to people with MS as it helps us develop a new skill that we thought we couldn’t pursue because of this condition,” said Syrian citizen Rayan Daboul, 24, who had MS diagnosed two years ago. “What’s interesting about this programme is it gives participants a sneak peek into the hard work behind exhibitions. I’ve never heard of something like this before, so I found the concept very intriguing, which is why I’m keen to join.” Despite the challenges of her diagnosis, Ms Daboul said she embraced her journey with a determination to explore her creative side. Now she is a content creator, using her platform to share her story and inspire others facing similar battles. MS is a chronic condition that affects the central nervous system, disrupting communication between the brain and the rest of the body. Common symptoms include fatigue, difficulty walking, numbness and cognitive challenges. The condition affects more than 2.8 million people worldwide, with patients often facing physical and psychological hurdles as they manage the unpredictable nature of the disease. The severity of the disease often varies, with some patients showing very mild symptoms and others bedridden or in wheelchairs. “MS symptoms are hard to explain or imagine, so a painting or a work of art can portray so much more than words,” said Emirati citizen Sultan Al Shamsi. “As a person with MS, I am excited for this programme and commend the National MS Society for always surprising us in creative and meaningful ways.” Successful candidates will learn how to use various curatorial tools, such as connecting with a wider community to tell a story, and using art and visuals to enhance their proposed narratives. The project includes immersive experiences such as studio visits, exhibition tours in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and Sharjah, and one-on-one mentorship sessions. “Managing MS successfully involves a holistic approach that includes medical treatment, lifestyle adjustments, mental health support, and a strong support network,” said Maral Alexandrian, director of partnership and fund-raising at the NMSS. “[The project] empowers people with MS to express themselves and connect with others by exploring the arts, learning new skills, and engaging with peers.” A crucial part of the project is being able to create a safe space for those with MS to explore, learn, and advocate for their stories, said Munira Al Sayegh, founder of Dirwaza Curatorial Lab. “The role of art is an important one and can belong to everyone and anyone curious enough to ask questions and yearn for connections,” she added. “The role of stories exists in everyday experiences, and taking these stories and amplifying voices through art as the immediate tool is something very liberating and warrants authorship of one's perspective.” The UAE launched the NMSS last year to help improve the quality of life for people affected by the disease. The organisation was created to reduce the stigma surrounding MS and support research to identify better treatments and ultimately find a cure. Applications are open until September 30 on the NMSS website and social media platforms. The selected participants will be announced on October 21.