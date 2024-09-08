Volunteers and officials at the Sri Lankan consulate in Dubai guide people who have overstayed their visa. All photos: Pawan Singh / The National

News

UAE

'Nobody left behind’: Consulates and volunteers offer key support to amnesty seekers

Major drive continues to renew passports, verify identity and issue travel documents required to start the visa amnesty process

Ramola Talwar Badam
Ramola Talwar Badam

September 08, 2024