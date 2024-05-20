President Sheikh Mohamed extends condolences on death of Iran President Ebrahim Raisi

President Sheikh Mohamed has expressed his “deepest condolences” over the death of Iran President Ebrahim Raisi in a helicopter crash.

Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian, East Azerbaijan Governor Malik Rahmati and Mohammed Ale-Hashem, supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's representative to East Azerbaijan, also died in the incident on Sunday.

Sheikh Mohamed said the Emirates “stands in solidarity” with Iran in a message on social media.

“I extend my deepest condolences to the Iranian government and people over the passing of President Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, and those accompanying them following a tragic accident,” Sheikh Mohamed wrote on X.

I extend my deepest condolences to the Iranian government and people over the passing of President Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, and those accompanying them following a tragic accident. We pray that God grants them eternal rest and we extend our… — محمد بن زايد (@MohamedBinZayed) May 20, 2024

“We pray that God grants them eternal rest and we extend our heartfelt sympathies to their families.

“The UAE stands in solidarity with Iran at this difficult time.”

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, also extended his “sincere sympathies” to the Iranian people.

“Our hearts are with you in this difficult time,” Sheikh Mohammed wrote on X.

Dr Anwar Gargash, diplomatic adviser to the president, also offered his support to the people of Iran.

Read More Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi confirmed dead in helicopter crash

“My sincere condolences to the Iranian government on the death of President Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Dr Hossein Amir Abdollahian and their companions in the tragic accident,” Dr Gargash wrote on X.

“Our condolences to their families and the Iranian people, and we stand by them in these difficult times.”

Mehdi Mousavi, head of Mr Raisi's protection unit, and several bodyguards were also killed in the crash, Iran's IRNA news Agencu reported.

The group was travelling from Azerbaijan to Iran’s city of Tabriz when their helicopter made a “hard landing” due to heavy fog, state media said on Sunday afternoon.

State TV said “no sign of life” was detected the site of the crash in East Azerbaijan province after more than 70 rescue teams spent the night scouring the mountainous terrain.

The semi-official Mehr news agency said Mr Raisi, 63, was “martyred while serving the people of Iran”.