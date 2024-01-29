Are you eligible for UAE jobseeker visa?

The UAE allows foreign nationals to visit the country to look for work with a 60, 90 or 120-day visa that does not require a host or sponsor.

New visa rules were introduced towards the end of 2022, in a major overhaul of the country's immigration policy.

Among the changes was the introduction of the jobseeker visa, intended to attract young talent and skilled professionals to explore job opportunities in the country.

Working on a regular tourist or visit visa is illegal and can lead to hefty fines for the candidate and prospective employer.

Experts said the new visa would make it simpler to enter the UAE to find work, and marked a move to a more flexible and modern immigration and employment system.

Here's all you need to know about the UAE's jobseeker visa.

Who can apply?

The visa is open to those classified in the first, second or third skill level according to the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MOHRE), or to people who have graduated within the previous two years from the top 500 universities in the world.

The following are the levels as defined by the MOHRE in line with the globally recognised classification by the International Labour Organisation (ILO):

Level 1: Legislators, managers, and business executives

Level 2: Professionals in scientific, technical and human fields

Level 3: Technicians in scientific, technical and humanitarian fields

The application does not require a sponsor or a host. The minimum educational level should be a bachelor's degree or equivalent.

How long is the visa valid?

The single-entry visa is available for 60, 90 or 120 days.

How much does it cost?

The fee breakdown is available on the websites of the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai and the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security (ICP).

According to the ICP website, total outlay for the 60-day visa is about Dh1,555 ($423). The 90-day visa costs Dh1,675 ($456) and the 120-day visa is Dh1,795 ($489). This breakdown includes a refundable security deposit of Dh1,025 ($279).

If the applicant is already in the UAE, additional fees are levied for in-country processing.

To gain access to the service on the GDRFA website, select “Services”, “Entry permit”, “Visit Visa”, and then click on “Issuing a visit visa to explore job opportunities”.

If using the ICP web channels, select “Public Services” and “Explore job opportunities” to get all three visa options for jobseekers.

Required documents

Applicants will need to submit a passport copy (valid for at least six months at the time of application), a photograph and an attested degree certificate. You may also show a return ticket and health insurance but these are not mandatory, according to the ICP website.

Need more help?

The Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship has a toll-free number, 600 522222, and a feedback platform online for any queries or complaints.

GDRFA in Dubai can be contacted via its toll-free number, 800 5111, for queries and clarifications.