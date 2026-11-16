Egypt's birth rate falls among citizens but rises 22% for foreign residents

Births in Egypt fell slightly last year, while the number of children born to foreign nationals rose by 22 per cent, according to figures released on Monday.

The country's Central Agency for Public Mobilisation and Statistics recorded 1,952,128 births among Egyptians in 2025, down from 1,968,396 the previous year – a decrease of 16,268, or 0.8 per cent. The birth rate fell from 18.5 to 18.1 per 1,000 people.

Annual births were about 28 per cent below the 2.72 million recorded in 2014. The total fertility rate stood at 2.36 children per woman last year, compared with 2.41 in 2024 and 3.5 in the 2014 demographic survey.

Egypt has sought to slow population growth through family planning services, awareness campaigns and programmes supporting women’s education and economic opportunities.

Its 2023–2030 population strategy targets a fertility rate of 2.1 children per woman and wider access to reproductive health care, including in underserved areas.

Contraceptive use among married women aged 15 to 49 increased from 58.5 per cent in 2014 to 66.4 per cent in 2021. However, nearly 14 per cent still had an unmet need for family planning, meaning they wanted to delay or avoid pregnancy but were not using contraception, according to the UN.

The statistics agency said the total number of foreign nationals born in Egypt last year rose 22 per cent to 31,158.

Sudanese children accounted for 13,992, or 44.9 per cent, of those births. The published figures do not explain the increase or establish whether it reflects changes in foreign population numbers, registration or fertility.

Egypt has received successive waves of people displaced by regional conflicts, including Syrians seeking safety from the war that began in 2011 and Sudanese fleeing fighting since April 2023. Egyptian government figures cited by UN agencies put arrivals from Sudan at 1.5 million by January 2026.

At the end of October, UNHCR had registered about 1.08 million refugees and asylum seekers in Egypt, including 843,387 Sudanese and 81,491 Syrians. Those figures cover registered people seeking international protection, not all foreign residents.

Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty said in April that Egypt hosted more than 10.5 million refugees and migrants. That government estimate covers a much broader population than those registered with UNHCR.

Egypt’s Syrian community, however, has seen departures following the fall of Bashar Al Assad's regime in December 2024 and tighter residency checks.

Despite the decline in births, Egypt’s population continued to expand. Births exceeded deaths by about 1.342 million in 2025, down from approximately 1.357 million the previous year. That measure, known as natural increase, excludes migration.