Egypt makes Muslim Brotherhood’s terrorist listing permanent

Egypt has permanently placed the Muslim Brotherhood on its list of terrorist organisations, replacing its temporary listing.

The Muslim Brotherhood was declared a terrorist organisation by Egypt in December 2013, months after the military removed president Mohamed Morsi, who belonged to the group, following mass protests against his rule.

The latest move changes the legal basis and duration of its listing, rather than imposing a new ban. The decision by the prosecutors’ office, published on Sunday, replaces a temporary listing ordered in December 2022.

It makes the group’s inclusion permanent under Egypt’s 2015 law governing terrorist entities and individuals. It bans the organisation’s activities, meetings and fund-raising, closing its premises and freezing its assets.

Three men affiliated with the Muslim Brotherhood were also permanently placed on a separate list of individual terrorists following convictions, according to the published notice. They face restrictions including travel bans, asset freezes and limits on holding public office.

Listing an organisation and listing individuals are distinct legal measures: the Brotherhood’s designation does not automatically place everyone associated with it on the list of individuals.

The notice cites a Cairo Criminal Court judgment issued in May 2023 and a ruling by the Court of Cassation in April this year.

It took effect upon publication in the November 8 edition of Al-Waqa’i Al-Masriya, the government’s legal gazette.

The US Treasury in January designated the Egyptian and Jordanian branches of the Muslim Brotherhood as Specially Designated Global Terrorists, accusing them of providing material support to Hamas.

The sanctions freeze any assets they hold under US jurisdiction and generally prohibit US citizens and companies from dealing with them.