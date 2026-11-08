At least 64 injured in Egypt train derailment

At least 64 people have been injured after several carriages of a passenger train derailed in the Giza governorate of Egypt, the Health Ministry in Cairo said on Sunday.

The Egyptian National Railways said a train en route from Giza to Fayoum hit the rear of a second train travelling from Cairo to Aswan. The crash occurred between Kafr Ammar and Al Raqqa stations, the railway authority said.

Several carriages derailed in the collision, causing injuries to scores of passengers, who were taken to hospital for medical treatment.

The Health Ministry said 52 ambulances were sent to attend to the injured, with 54 people taken to Al Wasta Hospital in Beni Suef and 10 to Al Ayyat Hospital in Giza.

Health Minister Khaled Abdel Ghaffar ordered hospitals in Giza and Beni Suef to raise their level of preparedness and provide the necessary emergency and medical care to those injured.

The ministry said it was continuing to monitor the condition of the injured and provide them with full medical care.

The railway authority said emergency teams and cranes had been sent to clear the wreckage, with efforts under way to restore normal train traffic in both directions on the Cairo-Aswan line.

Train accidents are not uncommon in Egypt, which has spent billions of dollars upgrading its rail network in recent years. The main causes are human error at level crossings and signal malfunctions.

A spate of accidents on Egyptian railways in 2020 and 2021 killed and injured scores of people.

Egypt has been working for years to develop its transport network, modernise trains and develop railway lines in a programme worth billions of dollars.