Qatar says Iran's IRGC sleeper cells arrested

Qatar has announced the arrest of members of two cells it said were operating for the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as Iran strikes the region.

Ten suspects were arrested, the Qatar News Agency reported on Tuesday.

Out of those, seven were said to have been spying on “vital and military facilities” in the country, while three others had carried out sabotage operations.

“During interrogation, the suspects admitted their affiliation with the Iranian Revolutionary Guard and that they had been tasked with espionage missions and sabotage activities,” QNA reported.

Iran has been launching attacks on Israel and on what it says are American bases in the Gulf following US-Israeli attacks on the country that killed hundreds of people and senior government figures including supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. However, Iran's attacks have expanded to include embassies, ports and other civilian infrastructure across the region.

On Wednesday, a missile struck Al Udeid base “without causing casualties”.

Gulf countries have condemned the Iranian attacks – particularly their violation of Gulf sovereignty and their resulting loss of civilian life.

Members of the Gulf Co-operation Council said they will take “all necessary measures” to defend their security and territory, reserving the right to respond to what they described as “heinous” and “treacherous Iranian attacks”.

Notably, the US, Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE issued a joint statement in which they strongly condemned Iran's “indiscriminate and reckless missile and drone attacks”. Gulf states had previously said they would not allow their territory to be used for attacks against Iran.