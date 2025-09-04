- Hamas tells Trump it is open to comprehensive deal for release of all hostages
- The Voice of Hind Rajab film receives 24-minute standing ovation at Venice
- Pro-Palestine protesters force Vuelta cycling stage to be cut short
- Israeli military identifies missile launch from Yemen
- At least 63,633 Palestinians killed and 160,914 wounded in Gaza since war began
UAE currency: the story behind the money in your pockets
