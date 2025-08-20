Macron says two-state solution 'only credible way forward', with conference to reconvene in September

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Wednesday that France will co-chair a reconvened conference on the two-state solution with Saudi Arabia in New York in September.
Mr Macron, who has previously said that France plans to recognise Palestine during this year's UN General Assembly, said a two-state solution is the only credible way forward “for the families of the hostages, for Israelis, and for Palestinians alike”.
Seventeen countries, alongside the EU and Arab League, endorsed a seven-page declaration agreed at the first high-level UN conference in July aimed at advancing a two-state solution between Israel and the Palestinians.
The French leader said in a social media post that he had spoken to King Abdullah II of Jordan and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El Sisi to outline a road map for the de-escalation of the Gaza war, calling for a permanent ceasefire, the release of all hostages, large-scale delivery of humanitarian assistance and the disarmament of Hamas, alongside the empowerment of the Palestinian Authority in the enclave.
Qatar, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Turkey joined a growing chorus of states in July in New York calling on Hamas to relinquish control and disarm in Gaza, supporting a UN-backed effort to halt the conflict and revive stalled peace talks.
Mr Macron warned against Israel’s plan to seize Gaza city. “The military offensive in Gaza that Israel is preparing can only lead to disaster for both peoples and risks plunging the entire region into a cycle of permanent war."
Israel announced plans for the offensive in recent weeks, with the Defence Minister Israel Katz approving the mobilisation of about 60,000 reservists. The humanitarian situation in the enclave continues to deteriorate amid reports of an increased number of deaths from starvation.
Mr Macron reiterating his appeal for the deployment of an “international stabilisation mission” in Gaza, calling on regional and international partners to achieve it.
The French President has in recent weeks intensified diplomatic efforts with regional leaders, urging restraint while Israel presses ahead with military preparations.
