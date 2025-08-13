Israel creating sectarian strife in Syria, Damascus and Ankara say

Syria and Turkey's foreign ministers have accused Israel of undermining Damascus's rule and fuelling sectarian strife by claiming to be protecting the Druze minority amid violence in the south of the country.

“What is taking place in Syria is being created by Israel. Israel wants sectarian strife to take hold in Syria, but we want peace to prevail in the region,” Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad Shibani said in a press conference with his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan in Ankara.

Israel last month carried out air strikes on Sweida in southern Syria and the Defence Ministry building in central Damascus after days of violence between Bedouin tribes, pro-government forces and members of Syria’s Druze community. The religious minority is deeply embedded in Syria and Israel, as well as Jordan and Lebanon.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government justified its strikes on grounds that combine national security with protection of the Druze.

People ride a motorcycle past a burned-out military vehicle in Syria's predominantly Druze city of Sweida. Reuters

In the Turkish capital on Wednesday, Mr Shibani rejected the idea that the country’s Druze community was being sidelined by Damascus and needed protection from an outside power.

“The Druze are part of Syrian society, and under no circumstances are we going to shut them out,” he said. “We don't have any such intentions. This is being bandied about by Israel, but we reject those claims.”

The meetings in Turkey came after Syria agreed to form a working group to sustain the fragile ceasefire in Sweida and assure long-term security, following talks in Jordan.

Since the Assad regime fell in December, Israel has also taken territory in a UN-patrolled buffer zone in southern Syria’s Golan Heights, a rocky plateau that has been occupied by Israel since the 1960s.

The US, which has lifted sanctions on Syria, has called on Damascus to join the Abraham Accords, a set of agreements normalising relations with Israel. Syrian and Israeli officials have met in the Azerbaijani capital Baku but reports of a peace agreement with Israel were “premature," Syrian state television said last month.

Mr Fidan also accused Israel of attempting to destabilise Syria as part of what he described as “expansionist” policies in the Middle East.

“Syria is but one leg of their policies, and they're trying to undermine Syria,” Mr Fidan said.

“You should make sure that your neighbouring countries are prosperous and that they are secure,” he added, addressing the Israeli government and population.

Acknowledging the security challenges that Syria faces, and the recent violence in Sweida, Mr Fidan called on Middle Eastern and Arab nations to back Syria. “We need to support these efforts, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Qatar, Iraq, all the other countries in the region – we must join our forces and unite our forces and help Syria get back on her feet,” he said.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, right, and Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad Hassan Al Shaibani, second right, during a meeting in Ankara. EPA

Syria’s largest northern neighbour, Turkey has emerged as a key source of influence over the new government of President Ahmed Al Shara since the Assad regime’s fall.

Mr Fidan and Mr Shibani were joined in meetings in Ankara on Wednesday by Syrian Defence Minister Murhef Abu Qasra and Syrian Intelligence Director Hussein Al Salama.

Mr Abu Qasra also met with Turkish Defence Minister Yasar Guler in a closed-door meeting, Turkish state news agency Anadolu reported.

This is the latest in a series of frequent face to face meetings between Turkish and Syrian officials, most recently when Mr Fidan met Syrian President Ahmed al Sharaa in Damascus last week.

Over the course of the past 14 years, Turkey has hosted more than three million Syrians who fled the conflict in their home country, and Ankara is under domestic pressure to see them return back across the border. Turkish contractors are also eyeing large opportunities in Syria’s reconstruction and last week the Turkey-Syria Business Council was re-established as the two countries seek closer trade ties.

Mr Fidan said Syria’s safety and security was Ankara’s number one priority.

“Syria should exist in peace and in unity. As Turkey, we have been offering our advice to Syria,” the Turkish foreign minister said. “We have been supporting these endeavours, with our friends, with our partners in Syria.”

Ankara is also eyeing with concern slow progress on efforts to integrate Kurdish militias in Syria’s north-east into security forces controlled from Damascus. Turkey views forces under the umbrella of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) as an extension of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), which, alongside the EU and the US, it designates as a terrorist organisation. The PKK agreed to dissolve itself earlier this year but Kurdish armed groups in Syria have said the move does not apply to them.

The SDF signed an integration agreement with Damascus in March but the contours of actually doing so remain contentious.

Mr Fidan, who has previously said he wants to see the elimination of PKK affiliates in Syria , said Turkey “will have to take action” if its security demands are not met.

“We harbour good intentions, but that doesn't mean that we will turn a blind eye to mischievous or devious ways,” he said.

Syria has rejected federal arrangements for Kurdish semi-autonomy. Damascus pulled out of talks scheduled to take place in Paris to mediate differences with Kurdish-led forces, after they hosted a meeting that called for a decentralised administration.

“They were trying to sow seeds of discord,” Mr Shibani said in Ankara, of the meeting that took place in Hassakeh, in north-eastern Syria last week.

