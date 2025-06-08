Climate activist Greta Thunberg is one of 12 crew members aboard the ship Madleen sailing towards Gaza. Getty Images
Israel vows to 'prevent arrival' of Freedom Flotilla as ship nears Gaza

Vessel crewed by high-profile activists including Greta Thunberg plans to deliver humanitarian aid

Jerusalem

June 08, 2025

Live updates: Follow the latest on Israel-Gaza

Israel's Defence Minister Israel Katz has instructed the army to stop a high-profile group of pro-Palestine activists on board the “Freedom Flotilla” from entering Gaza.

The flotilla, which plans to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza as well as raise awareness about the dire situation there, is manned by 12 people including public figures such as climate activist Greta Thunberg and French-Palestinian politician Rima Hassan.

The possibility of an imminent clash is grabbing attention worldwide and stirring memories of previous instances over the years during which Israeli forces prevented activists from approaching Gaza by sea. In 2010, nine activists were killed after Israeli naval forces stormed the Mavi Marmara ship.

A woman raises the Palestinian flag as the Madleen sets sail from Catania, Italy. Getty Images
A woman raises the Palestinian flag as the Madleen sets sail from Catania, Italy. Getty Images

“To the anti-Semitic Greta and her friends, I say clearly: You should turn back - because you will not reach Gaza,” Mr Katz said in a statement released by his office.

He said Israel "will not allow anyone to violate the naval blockade on Gaza - the purpose of which is first and foremost to prevent the transfer of weapons to Hamas, a murderous terrorist organisation that holds our hostages and commits war crimes,” he said.

Israel’s naval blockade of Gaza has been broken by activists before, with several successful instances in 2008. The most recent vessel that made the attempt, Conscience, was hit by drones, with activists widely blaming Israel although the military has not claimed responsibility.

Activists on board the Madleen issue frequent messages on social media. Thiago Avila, one of the crew members, described the mission as “when governments fail, we sail”.

“This mission should not exist,” Mr Avila said. “It should have been done by governments, by international organisations. We only need to do this because governments are failing Palestine.”

On Saturday the crew reported reaching Egypt after a delay caused by rescuing four migrants who threw themselves overboard a vessel in distress, in a bid to escape Libya’s coastguard, according organisers.

