EU expected to lift Syria sanctions imminently, diplomats say

The European Union is expected to follow US President Donald Trump's lead by announcing the lifting of sanctions on Syria, senior EU diplomats and officials told The National on Tuesday.

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas stated ahead of a meeting she will be chairing in Brussels that she hopes the 27-nation bloc “will agree on the lifting of economic sanctions”.

However, an ambassador from a European country said the decision had already been agreed upon, adding that a formal announcement would follow the meeting of the foreign ministers.

The decision is expected a week after Mr Trump announced, before meeting Syrian President Ahmad Al Shara in Damascus, that the US will lift sanctions. Mr Trump indicated that he had been asked to do so by Saudi Arabia and Turkey.

“Everyone now agrees that Syria must be given a chance at stabilisation and then hopefully a move towards pluralisation,” a senior EU official said.

The official added that the American “U-turn” has been a factor in the EU's anticipated decision and that the lifting of both US and EU sanctions will give Syria the chance to become a “normal country”.

“We would be been looking at an Iraq or a Libya scenario if salaries continued to be unpaid and the countries who want to help Syria cannot,” added the official, who said the lifting of sanctions will be seen by Europeans as a “down-payment” in return for a pledge to pursue a democratisation process.

Another senior diplomatic source told The National that the EU will maintain some individual sanctions imposed mainly against former president Bashar Al Assad and his confidants.

The source also said that the EU will also impose sanctions on at least some groups or individuals suspected of being involved in the killing of hundreds of Alawite community members in March.

Mr Al Shara was appointed president in January, a month after forces led by Hayat Tahrir Al Sham (HTS) ousted Al Assad, whose family had ruled Syria for five decades.

