The UN, which is examining cost-cutting measures, flies its flag at half-mast after the death of Pope Francis at its headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland. EPA
News

MENA

UN considers major overhaul to cut costs amid funding crisis, memo shows

Suggestions include consolidating dozens of agencies into four departments

The National

May 02, 2025