UN considers major overhaul to cut costs amid funding crisis, memo shows

The <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/un/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/un/">United Nations</a> is considering an overhaul that would merge major departments and shift resources across the globe, according to an internal memo prepared by senior officials with the task of reforming the world body. The high-level review comes as UN agencies are struggling to cope with the fallout from US foreign aid cuts under President <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/donald-trump/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/donald-trump/">Donald Trump</a> that have gutted humanitarian groups. The six-page document, marked "strictly confidential" and reviewed by Reuters, contains a list of what it calls "suggestions" that would consolidate dozens of UN agencies into four primary departments: peace and security, humanitarian affairs, sustainable development and human rights. Under one option, operational aspects of the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/04/26/un-food-stocks-run-out-in-gaza-amid-israeli-aid-blockade/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/04/26/un-food-stocks-run-out-in-gaza-amid-israeli-aid-blockade/">World Food Programme</a> (WFP), the UN children's agency (Unicef), the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the UN refugee agency would be merged into a single humanitarian body, the document said. The memo contains a range of suggestions that. if all adopted, would represent the most sweeping UN reforms in decades. It suggests merging the UN Aids agency with the WHO and reducing the need for up to six translators at meetings. Another suggestion proposes merging the World Trade Organisation – not a UN body – with UN development agencies. One official source called it a starting point. In a series of observations, the memo refers to "overlapping mandates", "inefficient use of resources", "fragmentation and duplication" and notes a bloating of senior positions. It describes "systemic challenges" the UN faces, problems exacerbated as the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/unga/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/unga/">General Assembly</a> continues to add missions and programmes. "Increased mandates, often without clear exit strategies, and complexities have led to significant overlaps, inefficiencies and increased costs," the document said. The memo was prepared by a task force appointed in March by Secretary General <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/antonio-guterres/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/antonio-guterres/">Antonio Guterres</a>, who said at the time the body needed to make itself more cost-effective. Long-term structural changes are under consideration, in addition to shorter-term cost-cutting efforts. Some diplomats have described the move as a proactive step to help forestall deeper <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/us/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/us/">US</a> cuts. "The memo is the result of an exercise to generate ideas and thoughts from senior officials on how to achieve the Secretary General's vision," said Mr Guterres' spokesman Stephane Dujarric. Mr Guterres has long called for UN reform. During a meeting with Mr Trump in 2017, the Secretary General told the US President the world body was saddled with "fragmented structures, byzantine procedures [and] endless red tape." But it is now facing one of the greatest financial crises in its 80-year history. At the start of the year, the US, by far the UN's largest donor, was already about $1.5 billion in arrears in mandatory payments for the regular budget and $1.2 billion in arrears for peacekeeping. Since Mr Trump took office in January, he has cut billions of dollars more in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2025/04/09/trump-tariffs-and-usaid-cuts-a-double-blow-for-worlds-poorest-countries/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2025/04/09/trump-tariffs-and-usaid-cuts-a-double-blow-for-worlds-poorest-countries/">foreign assistance</a> as part of his "America First" policy. The task force memo does not mention any country by name, but notes "geopolitical shifts and substantial reductions in foreign aid budget are challenging the legitimacy and effectiveness of the organisation". The UN humanitarian office, which faces a $58 million shortfall, has cut 20 per cent of its staff. Unicef forecasts its budget will shrink by 20 per cent and the UN migration agency expects a 30 per cent budget drop, affecting 6,000 jobs. The cuts are "having an immediate, devastating impact", said Bob Rae, the <a href="http://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/canada/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="http://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/canada/">Canadian</a> ambassador and president of the UN's Economic and Social Council. "What's happening is terrible – we're cutting rations in refugee camps," he said. The memo suggests relocating some UN staff from more expensive cities to lower-cost places and merging operations in Rome. Another shorter internal memo sent to senior UN officials last week and seen by Reuters told them to prepare by May 16 a list of jobs that could be performed outside New York or Geneva. "We must take bold and immediate steps to improve the way we work, maximising efficiency while reducing costs," said the second memo. Hundreds of UN staff protested against job losses in Geneva on Thursday. Staff directly supporting the UN General Assembly and the Security Council in New York would remain, the latest memo said.