Druze sheikhs in Jaramana Rural Damascus. Photo: Angela Alsahwii for The National
Druze sheikhs in Jaramana Rural Damascus. Photo: Angela Alsahwii for The National

News

MENA

Syria Druze spiritual leader calls for international intervention after 'genocidal campaign' against community

Sheikh Hikmat Al Hijri said the minority group does not 'trust the government' after sectarian killings of tens

Hadya Al Alawi

May 01, 2025