Zelenskyy expresses gratitude for Saudi Arabia's role in peace efforts ahead of US-Ukraine talks

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/volodymyr-zelenskyy/" target="_blank">Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy</a> met Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman ahead of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/03/10/zelenskyy-and-rubio-to-meet-saudi-crown-prince-before-us-ukraine-talks-on-ending-war/" target="_blank">crucial talks</a> between Ukrainian and US officials aimed at working towards the end of Russia's war with Ukraine, and thanked the kingdom for its pivotal role in peace efforts. During the meeting in Jeddah, the Prince Mohammed expressed the kingdom's support for international efforts to resolve the crisis in Ukraine and achieve peace, the Saudi state news agency reported early on Tuesday. Mr Zelenskyy said he was grateful for Prince Mohammed's perspective and highlighted the important role played by Saudi Arabia in recent talks. “I am grateful for his wise perspective on global affairs and support for Ukraine. It was especially important to hear words of confidence in Ukraine’s future,” the Ukrainian leader said in a statement on X. “We are ready to collaborate and are confident that stronger ties between our nations and regions will benefit both our peoples and the world.” The Saudi Crown Prince “affirms the kingdom’s keenness and support for all international efforts to resolve the Ukrainian crisis and achieve peace,” a statement by the Saudi Foreign Ministry said. Saudi Arabia has played various mediating roles since Russia's 2022 invasion of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/ukraine/" target="_blank">Ukraine</a>, including brokering prisoner exchanges and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/02/19/trump-hails-very-good-us-russia-talks-in-saudi-arabia-and-dismisses-ukraines-concerns/" target="_blank">hosting talks</a> between Moscow and Washington last month. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/02/17/us-secretary-of-state-marco-rubio-in-saudi-arabia-for-ukraine-war-talks/" target="_blank">US Secretary of State Marco Rubio</a> and National Security Adviser Mike Waltz also met the Saudi Crown Prince on Monday evening in Jeddah. Mr Rubio once again thanked Prince Mohammed for “hosting the US in talks to help resolve the Ukraine war and secure a lasting peace”, State Department representative Tammy Bruce said. The two also discussed Yemen, Syria and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/03/04/arab-summit-egypt-alternative-trump-gaza-plan/" target="_blank">reconstruction in Gaza</a>, the representative added. “The Secretary thanked the Crown Prince for hosting Arab countries and reiterated the United States firm commitment that any solution to the situation in Gaza must not include any role for Hamas,” the representative said. Ukrainian and US officials are scheduled to hold three days of discussions in the Red Sea port city on Tuesday. Washington, once Ukraine's main ally in the war, has upended long-standing US policy in its stated pursuit of a rapid end to the fighting, engaging directly with Moscow while cutting off military assistance and intelligence sharing for Kyiv. Tuesday's talks in Saudi Arabia are expected to focus on a bilateral minerals deal between the US and Ukraine as well as how to end the conflict. They are the first official meeting between the two sides since the encounter between Mr Zelenskyy and Mr Trump late last month. Saudi Arabia's Foreign Ministry said the kingdom would continue to pursue “a lasting peace to end the Ukrainian crisis”. “The kingdom has continued these efforts over the past three years by hosting many meetings on this matter,” the ministry said.