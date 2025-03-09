Jordan to host high-level meeting on Syria security co-operation

Jordan is to host a high-level security meeting on Sunday with Iraq, Syria, Turkey and Lebanon to discuss security co-operation amid the worst fighting the country has suffered since the fall of the Assad regime in December.

“The kingdom will host a meeting of Syria's neighbouring countries to discuss operational mechanisms for co-operation in combating terrorism, drug and arms smuggling, and confronting other common challenges,” the Jordanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

The talks take place as more than 1,000 people, including 745 mostly Alawite civilians, were killed in clashes between Syrian security forces and remnants linked to ousted president Bashar Al Assad, amid a wave of sectarian-fuelled revenge killings across the coastal area.

The meeting is aimed at supporting Syria’s reconstruction, counter terrorism, to ensure the voluntary return of refugees, according to the ministry's representative Sufian Qudah. He added that Jordan supports Syria's interim government’s efforts to safeguard security, stability and territorial unity. He also condemned any foreign interference in the country and attempts to destabilise the state.

He urged for the need to intensify regional efforts in rebuilding the Syrian state.

Jordanian officials have said they were ready to help Syria rebuild and promised to help it ease its acute power shortages by supplying it with electricity and gas.

It is expected that foreign and defence ministers will attend the meeting and head of intelligence of the four states in Amman.

Last month, Jordan’s King Abdullah II and Syria’s interim President Ahmad Al Shara agreed to work together to secure their common border against arms and drug trafficking.

The leaders said that co-ordination was crucial for border security and for curbing arms and drug smuggling, a phenomenon that Jordan struggled to contain along its border during the rule of Mr Al Assad.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said last month, that the four countries would take steps towards jointly combating ISIS in the region and they aimed to hold a first meeting on the issue in Jordan.

In December, Jordan hosted the first international conference on Syria a week after the offensive that forced Mr Al Assad to flee the country.

Officials in Amman say they want to see a peaceful political transition in Syria, fearing a return of chaos and instability along its borders.

Read Rampant individualism is how the West will be lost

COMPANY PROFILE Name: Almnssa Started: August 2020 Founder: Areej Selmi Based: Gaza Sectors: Internet, e-commerce Investments: Grants/private funding

Formula Middle East Calendar (Formula Regional and Formula 4) Round 1: January 17-19, Yas Marina Circuit – Abu Dhabi Round 2: January 22-23, Yas Marina Circuit – Abu Dhabi Round 3: February 7-9, Dubai Autodrome – Dubai Round 4: February 14-16, Yas Marina Circuit – Abu Dhabi Round 5: February 25-27, Jeddah Corniche Circuit – Saudi Arabia

The five stages of early child’s play From Dubai-based clinical psychologist Daniella Salazar: 1. Solitary Play: This is where Infants and toddlers start to play on their own without seeming to notice the people around them. This is the beginning of play. 2. Onlooker play: This occurs where the toddler enjoys watching other people play. There doesn’t necessarily need to be any effort to begin play. They are learning how to imitate behaviours from others. This type of play may also appear in children who are more shy and introverted. 3. Parallel Play: This generally starts when children begin playing side-by-side without any interaction. Even though they aren’t physically interacting they are paying attention to each other. This is the beginning of the desire to be with other children. 4. Associative Play: At around age four or five, children become more interested in each other than in toys and begin to interact more. In this stage children start asking questions and talking about the different activities they are engaging in. They realise they have similar goals in play such as building a tower or playing with cars. 5. Social Play: In this stage children are starting to socialise more. They begin to share ideas and follow certain rules in a game. They slowly learn the definition of teamwork. They get to engage in basic social skills and interests begin to lead social interactions.

A State of Passion Directors: Carol Mansour and Muna Khalidi Stars: Dr Ghassan Abu-Sittah Rating: 4/5

COMPANY%20PROFILE %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECompany%20name%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Revibe%20%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%202022%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounders%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Hamza%20Iraqui%20and%20Abdessamad%20Ben%20Zakour%20%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20UAE%20%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EIndustry%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Refurbished%20electronics%20%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFunds%20raised%20so%20far%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20%2410m%20%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestors%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EFlat6Labs%2C%20Resonance%20and%20various%20others%0D%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

The specs Engine: Direct injection 4-cylinder 1.4-litre

Power: 150hp

Torque: 250Nm

Price: From Dh139,000

On sale: Now