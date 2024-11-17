Hezbollah media chief Mohammad Afif died in an attack on a building of the Arab Socialist Baath Party. AP
News

MENA

Israel kills Hezbollah media chief Mohammad Afif in rare bombing of central Beirut

He was one of the few Hezbollah officials to recently appear in public

Jamie Prentis
Nada Homsi

November 17, 2024

