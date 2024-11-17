Israel kills Hezbollah media chief Mohammad Afif in rare bombing of central Beirut

<b>Live updates: Follow the latest on </b><a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/11/16/live-israel-gaza-lebanon/" target="_blank"><b>Israel-Gaza</b></a> An Israeli air strike <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/11/17/live-israel-beirut-lebanon-hezbollah/" target="_blank">on Beirut</a> killed Hezbollah media chief Mohammad Afif on Sunday afternoon, two officials said. The news was confirmed by another Hezbollah media official following the strike on Ras Al Nabaa, a rare attack outside of the southern suburbs of Lebanon’s capital, which have come under repeated bombardment. The attack struck a building of the Arab Socialist Baath Party, the leader of the group, Ali Hijazi, said. Mr Hijazi, who was not present, also confirmed Mr Afif’s death. Mr Afif was one of the few Hezbollah officials to appear in public in recent weeks and had given a number of press conferences. <i>The National</i> heard the missile whistle for a few seconds before it thudded into the building. The strike hit a neighbourhood where many people <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/11/15/lebanon-israel-war-displacement-refugees/" target="_blank">displaced from Beirut's</a> southern suburbs by the Israeli bombardment had been seeking refuge. Families, some wearing pyjamas and bathrobes, loitered in the streets nearby, unsure of where to go after leaving their houses during the initial shock. Some sat on the benches of a nearby park attempting to plan their next steps. A father marched grimly holding a newborn baby. “They’re striking in the middle of Beirut. There‘s nowhere safe to go,” a woman in pyjamas told <i>The National</i>, referencing the strike’s location right next to the Beirut neighbourhood of Ashrafieh, which borders the Ras Al Nabaa neighbourhood. Ashrafieh is in Christian East Beirut while Ras el Nabaa is in Muslim West Beirut. Ashrafieh has been spared from Israeli aggression in past conflicts. Elsewhere, Israel attacked the southern suburbs of Beirut multiple times on Sunday morning, flattening numerous residential buildings. The Israeli military released multiple eviction orders shortly beforehand, claiming they were bombing Hezbollah interests. There were no immediate reports of fatalities from the attacks on southern Beirut. Some of the strikes were particularly strong and were felt across Beirut, rattling windows. For nearly a week the Lebanese capital has been repeatedly attacked throughout the daytime, leaving no respite for residents. Despite its senior leadership being destroyed, Hezbollah continues to regularly launch rockets deep into Israel while its fighters are engaged in fierce ground battles with invading Israeli soldiers in south Lebanon.