At least 12 paramedics killed in Israeli strike on civil defence centre near Baalbek

At least 12 paramedics were killed in an Israeli bombing of a civil defence centre near the eastern Lebanese city of Baalbek on Thursday night, the governor of the region said. The dead included head of the centre, Bilal Raad. Bachir Khodr, the head of the Baalbek-Hermel governorate, said rescuers were continuing to dig through the rubble of the building attacked in Douris, close to Baalbek. The attack destroyed the building operated by the civil defence, a politically unaffiliated emergency rescue service, and a neighbouring residence. Eight people, including five women, were killed and 27 injured in another Israeli attack on the city, the Lebanese Health Ministry reported on Thursday. In Nabatieh, in southern Lebanon, two people were killed and 30 injured in Israeli raids, the ministry said. Israel has been intensifying its military campaign in Baalbek, destroying large parts of the city while targeting what it says are Hezbollah fighters and infrastructure. Baalbek is the birthplace of Hezbollah, which emerged in the 1980s. Hundreds of the region's residents have been killed in strikes, while most of the city's population has been forced to flee following Israeli eviction orders. Israel first hit Baalbek in February, four months after the beginning of its war in Gaza. The city is a Unesco World Heritage Site, renowned for its 3,000-year-old Roman temples, among the best-preserved in the world, and surrounding areas. Last week, an Israeli air strike destroyed an Ottoman-era building on the edge of the temple complex. On the other side of the road, the Palmyra Hotel – which once hosted Charles de Gaulle – has closed its doors for the first time in 150 years because of the damage.