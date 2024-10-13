- Eight members of one family killed in strike as Israeli siege on north worsens
- No food aid has entered northern Gaza since October 1
- Israeli army building 'earthen barriers' between Gaza city and north
- Forty nations condemn attacks injuring Unifil peacekeepers
- Three killed and 18 wounded in overnight Israeli strikes on Lebanon
- Four Lebanese paramedics wounded while responding to aftermath of Israeli air strike
- Hezbollah claims army casualties in southern Lebanon fighting
- At least 42,175 killed in Gaza and 2,255 in Lebanon since October 7, 2023