Israel says head of Hamas's Tulkarm network killed in air strike

Explosions hit Beirut's southern suburbs

Israel should take Gaza ceasefire deal, says hostage negotiator

Israeli army names three Hamas commanders killed in strike in Gaza

Hezbollah says fighters thwarted Israeli advance at Lebanese border

Israeli army says it killed 15 Hezbollah fighters in Bint Jbeil

Houthis claim drone attack on Tel Aviv