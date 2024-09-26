Lebanese Minister of Health Dr Firass Abiad. Aymen Al Ameri / The National
Lebanese Minister of Health Dr Firass Abiad. Aymen Al Ameri / The National

News

MENA

'Very clear evidence' Israel is targeting health sector in Lebanon, Minister of Health says

Firass Abiad tells The National Israel has conducted 20 attacks on healthcare facilities

Nada Maucourant Atallah
Nada Maucourant Atallah
Beirut

September 26, 2024