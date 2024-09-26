'Very clear evidence' Israel is targeting health sector in Lebanon, Minister of Health says

<b>Live updates: Follow the latest from </b><a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/09/25/israel-gaza-war-live-lebanon-hezbollah-qubaisi/" target="_blank"><b>Israel-Gaza</b></a> <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/09/24/fear-and-apprehension-in-israel-as-war-with-hezbollah-intensifies/" target="_blank">Israel </a>has been targeting emergency crews and health workers since the beginning of its extensive air campaign in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/09/24/israeli-lebanon-strikes-baalbek/" target="_blank">Lebanon</a> this week, the country's Health Minister told <i>The National </i>on Thursday, and there was “very clear evidence" the attacks were intentional. The air bombardment has killed at least 700 people, including nine ambulance crew and firefighters, and injured thousands including 26 healthcare workers, he said. “Israel boasts of having a high level of intelligence ... So, if we take it at face value, it is very difficult to believe these attacks are not deliberate. When they can pinpoint a single Hezbollah operative in an apartment, it's hard to think they don't know this is an ambulance,” Firass Abiad said. Before this week's escalation, more than a dozen healthcare workers in southern Lebanon had been killed during months of a war of attrition. One attack, which killed seven people, was described by Human Rights Watch as a violation of international law. “We have documented a total of 20 attacks on healthcare facilities, ambulances, or firefighters,” Mr Abiad said. Israel is using the same “modus operandi” as that used in Gaza, he added. “Israel's targeting of healthcare personnel and their vehicles has delayed access to care, unfortunately resulting in an increase in casualties.” At least 1,151 Palestinian healthcare workers have been killed in Gaza since the war began in October, according to the Ministry of Health in the enclave. Rights groups have accused Israel of destroying Gaza's healthcare system through consecutive attacks on facilities, the arbitrary detention of medical staff, and the blocking of medical supplies. The Israeli military continued its <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/09/26/israel-lebanon-un/" target="_blank">aerial campaign</a> on Lebanon on Thursday, amid calls by the UAE, US, France and several other nations to endorse a proposal for a 21-day ceasefire. Israeli air strikes on southern Lebanon and the Bekaa Valley killed at least 28 people, Lebanon's Health Ministry said. Mr Abiad said most of the casualties were civilians, including many women and children, and the method used for counting the deaths followed a “rigorous mechanism” in co-ordination with hospitals and ambulance services, with a dedicated team for each region. “Look at the geographical distribution. The casualties include villages that are antagonistic to Hezbollah. Look at the buildings targeted – they are residential,” he said. He said Lebanon had filed a complaint with the UN Security Council over what he described as indiscriminate attacks that violate international humanitarian law. “Unfortunately, because Israel acted with impunity and without accountability to the international community, it is now repeating the same actions in its war on Lebanon,” he said. Lebanon has been grappling with a <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/09/25/economy-minister-warns-of-decisive-next-24-hours-as-lebanon-nears-point-of-no-return-in-war/" target="_blank">severe economic crisis</a> that left its health sector in disarray even before the recent conflict. “[It] is doing its best under difficult circumstances”, with support from international donors, Mr Abiad said. “The best thing for the health system would be to reach a ceasefire, allowing this carnage and indiscriminate killing to stop,” he added.