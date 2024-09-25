Hezbollah confirms missile unit commander Ibrahim Qubaisi killed in Beirut air strike

Live updates: Follow the latest on Israel-Gaza

Hezbollah's head of missiles and rockets was killed alongside five others in an Israeli air strike on Beirut, the group confirmed on Wednesday morning.

The militant group said on Telegram it was announcing the death of Ibrahim Qubaisi “with great pride and honour”, hours after Israel claimed he was killed in the air strike on Ghobeiry, a southern suburb of Lebanon's capital.

Five others died and 15 were wounded in the attack on Tuesday afternoon.

Israel said the strike targeted Mr Qubaisi, who commanded several Hezbollah divisions, including the precision guided-missile unit. The Israeli army held him responsible for a 2000 attack that killed three of its soldiers.

Several top Hezbollah commanders have been killed in recent Israeli attacks, including Ibrahim Aqil, who died in an air strike on residential building in Beirut on Friday. Dozens of people were killed in the attack, including children.

The Israeli army also targeted senior commander Ali Karaki in an air strike on Beirut's suburb of Dahieh on Monday, but Hezbollah denied he was killed.

Dozens of people died and nearly 3,000 were wounded when pagers and walkie-talkies used by Hezbollah members exploded last week.

Shortly after Mr Qubaisi's death was confirmed, Israel intercepted a surface-to-surface missile near Tel Aviv, described by Israeli media as the first Hezbollah launch towards central Israel since the group began firing across the border last October.

Hezbollah said it launched a Qader 1 ballistic missile “targeting the Mossad headquarters in the suburbs of Tel Aviv, which is the headquarters responsible for assassinating leaders and blowing up pagers and wireless devices”.

Sirens sounded across Tel Aviv, Netanya and other parts of central Israel but no casualties or damage were immediately reported. There was no immediate comment from Hezbollah, which earlier claimed to have targeted a northern Israeli military base with Fadi 1 missiles.

At least 569 people have been killed in Lebanon since Israel intensified air strikes across the country on Monday, hitting dozens of towns and villages across the south and in the Bekaa valley.

Thousands more have been displaced, with schools turned into shelters for families fleeing Israeli bombardment.

The Israeli army’s Arabic-language spokesman Avichay Adraee said displaced civilians should not return their homes as Israel was continuing its raids on Hezbollah.

“For your safety, do not return to your homes until further notice,” he said in a post to X.

Strikes were reported across southern Lebanon and the Bekaa overnight and at dawn on Wednesday, according to the state-run National News Agency.

At least 17 towns and villages in the south were also struck, including Kfar Kila, Habbouch, Alma Al Chaab, Harouf, Ain Qana, while “violent raids” and intense reconnaissance flights were reported in Bekaa.

Casualties were reported in attacks on Ain Qana, according to state media, with no death toll immediately available, while paramedics were wounded in an air strike that hit their ambulance in Habbouch.

The strikes on Lebanon come as Israel also continues bombardment on Gaza, where more than 41,400 people have been killed in almost a year of war.

A mother and her four children were among the latest fatalities in Rafah, killed in a Tuesday evening air strike, according to the Palestinian official news agency Wafa.

