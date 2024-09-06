The threat of the spread of polio in Gaza has been exacerbated by the complete halt of rubbish collection in the enclave. AFP
The threat of the spread of polio in Gaza has been exacerbated by the complete halt of rubbish collection in the enclave. AFP

News

MENA

Piles of rubbish and apocalyptic scenes in southern Gaza shock UN polio vaccination team

Israel has blocked access to waste dump sites, with Gazans using old car parts to fix sewerage pipes, UN says

Nada AlTaher
Nagham Mohanna

September 06, 2024