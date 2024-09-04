Cash at a bank in Libya's western coastal city of Misrata. The UN held talks with the country's rival powers on the central bank crisis. AFP
News

MENA

Libya's rival parties reach agreement to end central bank crisis, UN says

Banking operations and oil fields have been severely disrupted after Tripoli authorities fired bank chief

Ghaya Ben Mbarek
Tunis

September 04, 2024

Libya’s Benghazi-based House of Representatives and Tripoli’s High State Council have reached an agreement to appoint a new governor for the central bank amid a feud between the country’s two rival governments.

The United Nations mission in Libya said in a statement on Tuesday that the two parties have “reached important understandings” on the crisis and that they have asked for an additional period of five days for further consultations on the mechanism and timelines for the appointment of a new governor and board of directors.

“The representatives of the two chambers requested an additional period of five days to complete their consultations towards a final consensus on the arrangements of the management of the CBL [Central Bank of Libya] until a new governor and board of directors are appointed,” the statement read, without naming candidates.

The UN also called on both parties “to refrain from any unilateral decisions and actions”.

The dispute over control of the central bank has plunged Libya into a state of uncertainty after the Tripoli-based Presidential Council dismissed long-running governor Sadiq Al Kabir two weeks ago.

Major banking operations, including the wiring of salaries for at least 2 million public sector workers, have been disrupted and a state of force majeure has been declared by the Benghazi-based administration for most oil fields.

Since a Western-backed uprising ousted long-time dictator Muammar Qaddafi in 2011, Libya has been divided between two rival governments - one in the west in Tripoli and another in the east in Benghazi, both claiming a legitimate right to lead the country.

Ordinary Libyans have borne the brunt of the ill effects from the crisis, with vital services, infrastructure and purchasing power deteriorating.

Updated: September 04, 2024, 4:23 AM