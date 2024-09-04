Libya's rival parties reach agreement to end central bank crisis, UN says

Libya’s Benghazi-based House of Representatives and Tripoli’s High State Council have reached an agreement to appoint a new governor for the central bank amid a feud between the country’s two rival governments.

The United Nations mission in Libya said in a statement on Tuesday that the two parties have “reached important understandings” on the crisis and that they have asked for an additional period of five days for further consultations on the mechanism and timelines for the appointment of a new governor and board of directors.

“The representatives of the two chambers requested an additional period of five days to complete their consultations towards a final consensus on the arrangements of the management of the CBL [Central Bank of Libya] until a new governor and board of directors are appointed,” the statement read, without naming candidates.

The UN also called on both parties “to refrain from any unilateral decisions and actions”.

The dispute over control of the central bank has plunged Libya into a state of uncertainty after the Tripoli-based Presidential Council dismissed long-running governor Sadiq Al Kabir two weeks ago.

Major banking operations, including the wiring of salaries for at least 2 million public sector workers, have been disrupted and a state of force majeure has been declared by the Benghazi-based administration for most oil fields.

Since a Western-backed uprising ousted long-time dictator Muammar Qaddafi in 2011, Libya has been divided between two rival governments - one in the west in Tripoli and another in the east in Benghazi, both claiming a legitimate right to lead the country.

Ordinary Libyans have borne the brunt of the ill effects from the crisis, with vital services, infrastructure and purchasing power deteriorating.

The specs Engine: 1.5-litre turbo Power: 181hp Torque: 230Nm Transmission: 6-speed automatic Starting price: Dh79,000 On sale: Now

The specs Engine: 1.5-litre 4-cylinder petrol Power: 154bhp Torque: 250Nm Transmission: 7-speed automatic with 8-speed sports option Price: From Dh79,600 On sale: Now

COMPANY%20PROFILE%20 %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECompany%20name%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EAlmouneer%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%202017%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounders%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Dr%20Noha%20Khater%20and%20Rania%20Kadry%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EEgypt%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ENumber%20of%20staff%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E120%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestment%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EBootstrapped%2C%20with%20support%20from%20Insead%20and%20Egyptian%20government%2C%20seed%20round%20of%20%3Cbr%3E%243.6%20million%20led%20by%20Global%20Ventures%3Cbr%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Israel Palestine on Swedish TV 1958-1989 Director: Goran Hugo Olsson Rating: 5/5