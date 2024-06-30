Israel-Gaza war
A general view on the day of an Israeli raid at Nour Shams camp, in Tulkarm, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, April 19, 2024. REUTERS/Raneen Sawafta

Israel-Gaza war live: Israeli army bombs Nour Shams camp in occupied West Bank

One Palestinian killed and four others injured in attack on house in Tulkarem

  • Israel intensifies operations on Shujayea neighbourhood
  • Israeli security source says war could last for 'many more months'
  • Saudi Arabia denounces Israeli moves to expand West Bank settlements
  • New Israeli offensive in Gaza city intensifies, forcing Palestinians to flee
  • US military says it destroyed seven drones and vehicle in Yemen
  • Iranian UN mission warns Israel against attack on Lebanon
  • Gaza death toll reaches 37,877, with 86,969 injured
Updated: June 30, 2024, 1:40 PM