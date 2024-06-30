Israel-Gaza war live: Israeli army bombs Nour Shams camp in occupied West Bank

<p>One Palestinian was killed and four others were injured in an Israeli bombing of a house in the Nour Shams camp in the city of Tulkarem in the northern area of the occupied West Bank, Palestinian media said.</p><p>The Palestine Red Crescent Society said that it was dealing with two casualties as a result of the bombing of the house, noting that its crews were unable to enter the house because of the fire the bombing caused.</p><p>The Palestinian Ministry of Health reported that four injured, including two in serious condition, arrived at Tulkarem Governmental Hospital.</p><p><a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/06/30/at-least-one-killed-in-israeli-drone-strike-on-house-in-occupied-west-bank/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank"><strong>Read more</strong></a></p> <blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="ar" dir="rtl">تغطية صحفية: آثار الدمار في المنزل الذي قصفه طيران الاحتلال بمخيم نور شمس في طولكرم <a href="https://t.co/D8pdazi0l2">pic.twitter.com/D8pdazi0l2</a></p>&mdash; شبكة قدس الإخبارية (@qudsn) <a href="https://twitter.com/qudsn/status/1807377434569789525?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">June 30, 2024</a></blockquote>\n\n