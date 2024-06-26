Live Blog
ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA - JUNE 25: U. S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin (R) meets with Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant (L) at the Pentagon on June 25, 2024 in Arlington, Virginia. Their meeting comes a day after Gallant and U. S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken sat down together to discuss Gaza and Lebanon. Andrew Harnik / Getty Images / AFP (Photo by Andrew Harnik / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)

Israel-Gaza war live: Hezbollah-Israel war would be catastrophic, US defence chief warns

Lloyd Austin says US pushing for diplomatic agreement to allow Israeli and Lebanese civilians to return home

KEY INFO
  • Blinken told Israel prefers diplomatic solution to Hezbollah conflict
  • UN tells Israel it will suspend aid operations across Gaza if safety not improved
  • Hamas leader says any agreement that does not guarantee ceasefire 'rejected'
  • Israel's supreme court says ultra-Orthodox men must serve in military
  • Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas to visit Moscow
  • Gaza death toll reaches 37,658, with 86,237 injured
Updated: June 26, 2024, 5:10 AM