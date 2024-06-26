Israel-Gaza war live: Hezbollah-Israel war would be catastrophic, US defence chief warns

<p><em>Thomas Watkins&nbsp;</em>reports from Washington</p><p>The US is urgently pushing for a diplomatic agreement that would allow Israeli and Lebanese civilians to return to their homes, Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Tuesday.</p><p>“Hezbollah’s provocations threaten to drag the Israeli and Lebanese people into a war that they do not want,” Mr Austin said as he welcomed Israeli Defence Minister&nbsp;Yoav Gallant&nbsp;to the Pentagon.</p><p>"Such a war would be a catastrophe for Lebanon and it would be devastating for innocent Israeli and Lebanese civilians.</p><p>“Diplomacy is by far the best way to prevent more escalation.</p><p>"So we’re urgently seeking a diplomatic agreement that restores lasting calm to Israel’s northern border and enables civilians to return safely to their homes on both sides of the Israel-Lebanon border.”</p><p>Mr Gallant, who earlier met Secretary of State&nbsp;Antony Blinken,&nbsp;said Israel is determined to ensure its northern border is secured.</p><p>But he warned, “we must also discuss readiness for every possible scenario".</p><p><a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2024/06/25/hezbollah-lebanon-war-catastrophic/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank"><strong>Read more</strong></a></p>