Live Blog
People inspect the destruction outside a charred building hit by an Israeli airstrike in the southern Lebanese town of Wadi Jilo, east of Tyre, on June 6, 2024. AFP

Israel-Gaza war live: Plans for Lebanon offensive 'approved', Israel says

The Israeli military says it will continue to increase the readiness of its troops in the field

Live Blog
READ MORE
KEY INFO
  • Israel army says operational plans for Lebanon offensive 'approved'
  • Netanyahu demands US keep supplying weapons to Israel
  • UNRWA still unable to deliver aid on Israeli-designated safe route for aid
  • Blinken says US is 'reviewing' one weapons shipment to Israel
  • Ship manager calls on Houthis to free Galaxy Leader crew
  • Gaza death toll reaches 37,372, with 85,452 injured
LIVE UPDATES
VIDEO
MAP
Updated: June 19, 2024, 5:49 AM