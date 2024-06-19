Israel-Gaza war live: Plans for Lebanon offensive 'approved', Israel says

<p>The&nbsp;Israeli&nbsp;military said on Tuesday that operational plans for an offensive in Lebanon were "approved and validated" as&nbsp;its&nbsp;forces and the Iran-backed Hezbollah movement carry out cross-border exchanges of fire.</p><p>The military said that its commanding officer in the north, Maj Gen Ori Gordin, and the head of operations, Maj Gen Oded Basiuk, "held a joint situational assessment in the Northern Command".</p><p>"As part of the situational assessment, operational plans for an offensive in Lebanon were approved and validated," it said in a statement.</p><p>- <em>AFP</em></p>