Benny Gantz resigns from Israeli government

<p>Benny Gantz, a centrist member of Israel’s three-man war Cabinet, has announced his resignation.</p><p>Mr Gantz, a popular former military chief, joined Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s unity government shortly after the October 7 Hamas-led attack in a show of unity.</p><p>The move does not immediately pose a threat to Mr Netanyahu, who still controls a majority coalition in Parliament.&nbsp;</p><p><a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/06/09/gantz-resigns-saying-netanyahu-stopping-true-victory/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank"><strong>Read more</strong></a></p>