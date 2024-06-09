Live Blog
Israeli Minister Benny Gantz addresses the media after his ultimatum to withdraw his centrist party from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s emergency government expired, in Ramat Gan, Israel June 9, 2024. REUTERS / Nir Elias

Benny Gantz resigns from Israeli government

Former military chief joined Netanyahu’s government shortly after October 7 Hamas attack

  • 50 malnourished children admitted to Gaza hospital in one week
  • Israeli police arrest dozens as hostage families continue protests
  • Gantz cancels speech after hostage rescue
  • More than 200 killed in Israeli attacks on Nuseirat camp, Hamas said
  • US denies humanitarian pier used in hostage rescue operation
  • Gaza death toll reaches 37,084, with 84,494 wounded
Updated: June 09, 2024, 6:20 PM