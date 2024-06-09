Israeli police arrest dozens as protesters call for hostage deal

<p>Israeli&nbsp;police arrested 33 people in&nbsp;Tel Aviv&nbsp;on Saturday night as demonstrators called for a hostage release deal, hours after&nbsp;four&nbsp;were rescued from&nbsp;Gaza.</p><p>Relatives of the freed hostages,&nbsp;Noa Argamani,&nbsp;Almog Meir Jan, Andrey Kozlov and Shlomi Ziv joined thousands of protesters in the city's 'Hostage Square' where the names of the&nbsp;120 remaining hostages&nbsp;were read out amid calls for their release.</p><p>An elderly man, at the protests as a volunteer paramedic, was dragged away by police as officers used water cannons on demonstrators outside the Defence Ministry headquarters, local media reported.</p><p>Other demonstrations were held across Israel, including in Haifa,&nbsp;Jerusalem&nbsp;and Beersheba.</p><p><a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/06/09/israel-hostage-release-protests/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">Read more</a></p>