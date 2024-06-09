Live Blog
Israeli police detain a protester during a demonstration by relatives and supporters of Israelis taken hostage by Palestinian militants in Gaza in the October 7 attacks, in the central city of Tel Aviv on June 8, 2024, amid the ongoing conflict in the Gaza Strip between Israel and the Palestinian militant Hamas group. (Photo by JACK GUEZ / AFP)

Israeli police arrest dozens as protesters call for hostage deal

Relatives of freed hostages join thousands in Tel Aviv's 'Hostage Square'

Live Blog
READ MORE
KEY INFO
  • 50 malnourished children admitted to Gaza hospital in one week
  • Israeli police arrest dozens as hostage families continue protests
  • Gantz cancels speech after hostage rescue
  • More than 200 killed in Israeli attacks on Nuseirat camp, Hamas said
  • US denies humanitarian pier used in hostage rescue operation
  • Gaza death toll reaches 37,084, with 84,494 wounded
LIVE UPDATES
VIDEO
MAP
Updated: June 09, 2024, 1:46 PM