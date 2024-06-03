At least 12 killed in Israeli attack on Syria's Aleppo region

An overnight Israeli attack on Syria's northern province of Aleppo has caused several deaths and damage.

Videos purportedly taken in the aftermath of the attack and circulated on social media showed large flames shooting out of a building.

A Syrian military source told state news agency Sana on Monday that Israel launched the attack after midnight from a position south-east of Aleppo.

Its missiles pounded areas around Aleppo city, leading to “several martyrs and some damage”, the source said.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a Britain-based war monitor, said at least “12 pro-Iranian fighters” were killed in an air strike on the town of Hayyan, north of Aleppo city, with the attack “setting off strong explosions in a factory”.

Hayyan is “controlled by pro-Iranian groups composed of Syrians and foreigners”, according to the Observatory, which relies on network of sources inside Syria.

Israel rarely comments on the numerous strikes it has reportedly carried out inside Syria since the start of the civil war there in 2011. However, it has repeatedly said it will not allow Iran to expand its presence in Syria.

The attacks have struck Syrian government forces and allied Iran-backed militias, including Lebanese militant group Hezbollah.

The strikes have increased since Israel launched its war on Gaza in response to an attack by Iran-backed Palestinian militant group Hamas on October 7.

Syria’s war has killed more than half a million people and displaced millions more since it erupted in 2011 after Damascus clamped down on anti-government protests.