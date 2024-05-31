Iran's former parliament speaker Ali Larijani registers for presidential candidacy

Iran's former parliament speaker Ali Larijani has registered as a presidential candidate in the upcoming elections on June 28.

The move followed the deaths of Iranian president Ebrahim Raisi, foreign minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian and other officials in a helicopter crash on May 19.

Mr Larijani was barred from running in the 2021 elections that saw Mr Raisi come to power, despite an all-time-low voter turnout.

The 66-year-old is viewed as a moderate, aligned with former president Hassan Rouhani.

Speaking to journalists in Tehran on Friday, Mr Larijani said one of his main focuses, if elected, would be to "resolve the issue of US sanctions" on Iran, which came after the US's unilateral withdrawal in 2018 from the 2015 nuclear deal, under president Donald Trump.

The presidential hopeful also addressed unemployment in the country, which reached 10.7 per cent in 2022, and declined to 7.6 per cent early this year, according to the country's Statistical Centre.

“In my government, every competent and capable person with any political taste will be employed,” he told state-funded Press TV.

Mr Larijani served as speaker of parliament for 12 years from 2008 to 2020.

“The country's diplomacy should focus on the progress of Iran... The strategy of Iran as an important regional power is that the entire region should be safe and powerful," he said.

Not much is expected to change regardless of who wins the election, Crisis Group's Iran Project Director, Ali Vaez, told The National.

"If you look at recent elections, whether it's been parliamentary elections or assembly of experts elections, the system has even disqualified its loyal critics or people have been serving (the Supreme Leader) for many years, whether it was Ali Larijani, former Speaker of the Parliament, or even President Rouhani, who was the member of the Assembly of Experts for 24 years," he said.

"This is a closing of the political system because the primary objective again for the supreme leader is to be able to manage the transition to his successor without any serious challenge whatsoever."